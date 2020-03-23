From 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' To 'Bajirao Mastani'; Here's The Best Movies Of 2015

2015 saw many directors and actors go out of their comfort zones and create some amazing movies. While the year also gave us some of the biggest collections of all time, there were a few movies that were liked by critics and cinema-goers alike. Take a look at some of the top-rated films of 2015, according to IMDb, that every movie lover needs to watch.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The story revolves around a little girl who is speech and hearing impaired from a Pakistani village. She gets lost while on her way to her village from Delhi. The movie later shows how this girl ends up meeting Pawan, essayed by Salman Khan, and the hardships they face while getting her back to her family. The film got positive reviews from critics and fans, making it one of the must-see movies of 2015. IMDb has also given 8/10 stars to this film.

Piku: Motion Se Hi Emotion

This film was rated 7.6 stars on IMDb. This comedy by Shoojit Sircar is about the quirky father-daughter relationship between Deepika Padukone's Piku and Amitabh Bachchan's Bhaskor Banerjee. The movie also stars Irrfan Khan, Moushumi Chatterjee, and Jisshu Sengupta. This movie was critically acclaimed and was even liked by the audience.

Tanu Weds Manu: Returns

This rom-com revolves around the collapse of Tanu and Manu's marriage and how they eventually mend their relationship. The film featured Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Deepak Dobriyal. Directed by Aanand L Rai, this movie also opened to positive reviews by critics and audience. IMDB rated the movie 7.6 stars.

Bajirao Mastani

This film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali saw Ranveer Singh as the heroic Peshwa Bajirao, Priyanka Chopra as his wife Kashibai, and Deepika Padukone as the warrior princess Mastani. The movie got some rave reviews that described it as a "masterpiece" and a "cinematic gem". This passionate love story between Bajirao and Mastani is a must-see for every movie lover. IMDb gave 7.2 stars to this film.

