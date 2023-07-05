Bawaal Teaser: Intense Varun Dhawan, Coy Janhvi Kapoor Team Up For Moving Love Story

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to share the screen space for the first time in the film Bawaal. The release date along with the teaser of the film released on July 5. The teaser gives the audience an idea of what to expect from the film.

3 things you need to know

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will share screen space for the first time in Bawaal.

The movie is touted to be an action-packed love story.

The film will release on July 21 on OTT.

Bawaal teaser features a violent Varun Dhawan and a meek Janhvi Kapoor

The makers of Bawaal released the teaser of the film today (July 5) . They also announced that the film will release on July 21. The teaser opens with shots of Varun and Janhvi’s romance. The words ‘every love story has its own war’, then appear on the screen. The teaser video gives a glimpse of the troubled love story between the lead pair.

In the teaser, the lead pair can be seen longing for each other’s love. While Varun shines as a love-torn young man, Janhvi commands one's attention with her emotional dialogues. The video also shows a montage of a war-ridden country, hinting at a time-travel plot.

Bawaal skips theatrical release

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial was initially scheduled to hit the big screens on October 2023. However, in an announcement made on June 19, the makers pushed the film to an early release in July 2023. It was also announced that the Varun Dhawan starrer would stream directly on Amazon Prime Video, skipping the theatrical route.

(Bawaal teaser features a troubled relationship between the lead pair. | Image: YoutubeScreengrab)

Previously, the director revealed that the film is extensively shot in three locations in India and five others in Europe. Talking about the movie’s story, he promised the audiences a ‘captivating storyline with dramatic visuals’. The producer of the film, Sajid Nadiadwala justified its OTT release by saying that the digital release will help break ‘barriers of geographies’.