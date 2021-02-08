'Beautiful Relationship': Excited Ira Khan Shares Cousin Zayn Marie's Haldi Pictures

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is currently attending the wedding ceremonies of her cousin Zayn Marie. Ira shared a few glimpses from Zayn's Haldi ceremony. Ira mentioned that she is extremely happy that the couple is getting married. Take a look at Ira Khan's cousin Zayn Marie's wedding pictures.

Ira Khan says she is very happy for Zayn Marie's wedding

Iran Khan took to her Instagram to share a few pictures with her cousin Zayn Marie. She is seen draping a yellow saree with a red blouse. She also wore a pair of round sunglasses to complete her look. Ira Khan's cousin Zayn recently got married and had her Haldi ceremony right before that. Ira wrote that the two beautiful humans, Zayn and her husband Abhishek Saha, were in a beautiful relationship and she is extremely happy that the two finally got married. Ira mentioned that she was the maid of honour at Zayn Marie's wedding. Take a look at the pictures that show Ira enjoying at her cousin's wedding.

Reactions on Ira Khan's pictures with cousin Zayn Marie

Several fans of Ira and Zayn congratulated Zayn on her wedding in the comment section. A fan asked Ira to post a picture of her outfit on Instagram. Their fans also mentioned that the pictures are beautiful and they are happy for the couple. Take a look at Ira Khan's photo with cousin Zayn as she enjoys the wedding vibes.

Image source: Ira Khan's Instagram

Zayn Marie's wedding pictures

Actor Zayn Marie made her debut with the Netflix film, Mrs Serial Killer. She is the daughter of director Mansoor Khan who is best known for films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. She shared a few more pictures from her wedding ceremonies. Ira is seen wearing a yellow suit and her husband Abhishek wore a green striped kurta. In the second picture former actor, Imran Khan is seen posing with his mother Nuzhat Khan. She also shared a picture with her cousin Ira. Take a look at the pictures from Zayn Marie's wedding here.

