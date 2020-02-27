'Tanhaji' Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer Continues To Rule BO As Well As Celebs' Hearts

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2020. It was released back on January 10, 2020, and has already amassed over Rs 300 crores at the domestic box office. The movie received unanimous praise from fans and critics alike, with many admiring its amazing set pieces and Ajay Devgn's stellar acting.

Tanhaji not only won over fans but also several celebrities, who took to their social media to spread the word about how brilliant the film truly was.

'Tanhaji' reviews are unanimously positive and it won hearts of several celebs

Tanhaji box office has already crossed the Rs 300 crore benchmark and will probably earn even more by the end of its run in theatres. Its reviews were overwhelmingly positive, and even other celebs took to social media to praise Ajay Devgn's 100th film. Here are just some of the rave reviews that Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji received from other celebs in the industry.

Just watched #Tanhaji what an incredible movie . Best action ever. @ajaydevgn and Kajol take a bow ! Saif is just brilliant . Entire cast/crew needs an applause for this massive effort! @Officialneha u were superb. What a film 👏 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 18, 2020

Just watched @TanhajiFilm @ajaydevgn sir has kicked the ball out of the park. phenomenal in every frame @itsKajolD always a pleasure to watch a heartfelt performance #saif is a delight as Udaybhan congrats to the team it’s a full on paisa vasool film @omraut &all in the team 👏👏 — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) January 9, 2020

#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior ‘s amazing performances by @ajaydevgn what a zubedaar!! @itsKajolD the love of his life broke my❤️ as only she can @SharadK7 what a Shivaji! #padmavatirao 👏🏻& #SaifAliKhan as the negative lead was just tooo good I’m a fan! u all were just phenomenal 👏🏻👏🏻 — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) January 10, 2020

The Ajay Devgn starrer has not only dominated the box office but has also caused the actor's net worth to skyrocket. As of today, February 27, 2020, Tanhaji box office collection in India is over Rs 275 crores. Internationally, Tanhaji box office in nearly Rs 365 crores, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2020, as of now.

