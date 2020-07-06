'Bell Bottom' Sees The Addition Of Lara Dutta To Its Cast; Actor Shares Her Excitement

Lara Dutta recently announced that she will be one of the cast members of the upcoming movie Bell Bottom. She made this announcement by posting a picture of the entire cast on her social media and also mentioned that she is excited to be a part of the team. The movie features Akshay Kumar in the lead and is an '80s themed spy movie. Check out the details of the movie below.

Check out her post:

Lara Dutta recently took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself and the cast of the movie Bell Bottom. The picture features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Jacky Bhagnani. All of the actors are seen either sitting or standing in and around a green car. Each actor is seen sporting black pants and a black t-shirt/shirt.

In the caption, Lara wrote - Keeping up with the new normal (emoji) Excited to join team Bell Bottom (emoji) shoot to begin in August! - and also tagged many people.

Many people responded to Lara's post. Celebs that responded were producer Deepshika Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi, Gautam Gupta and more. Even fans wrote uplifting comments and responded with many emojis. Check out the comments:

Akshay Kumar tweets about the movie

Bell Bottom will begin filming in August, as announced by Akshay Kumar on Twitter. Here's what he wrote - "Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month. Here's the tweet:

Fans responded to Akshay's tweet positively as well. Some Twitter users said that they were excited to see the movie as well. Check out the tweets:

The actor had previously announced the commencement of this film in November 2019 but couldn't comply due to some other commitments. Then the lockdown forced the shootings to close. Now the project is set to start shooting soon.

Bell Bottom is a spy-thriller movie based in the '80s and will feature direction by Ranjit Tiwari and will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The movie will reportedly release on January 22, 2021, if there are no problems with filming. The movie will also follow all the social distancing norms and safety precautions against COVID-19, as per a report by a news portal.

