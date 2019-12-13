Best Bollywood Movies Of The Decade: Have You Watched These Box Office Hits?

Bollywood movies have been entertaining people across the country, with storylines that have intrigued audiences. This decade saw movies with path-breaking performances and stories which garnered a lot of appreciation in India and across the world. Here are some movies that performed well at the box office in this decade:

1) OMG: Oh My God!

This satirical comedy-drama stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The film released in 2012 and was a commercial hit and was also critically lauded by everyone.

2) Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

This 2013 tragic romance stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film is helmed by the veteran director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and did extremely well at the box office and bagged multiple awards too.

3) Queen

Queen is a Vikas Bahl directorial starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The comedy-drama set a new benchmark in Bollywood as it was a women-centric film which entered the ₹ 100 Crore club along with garnering critical appreciation for the lead actor's performance.

4) Piku

Piku, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irfan Khan in the lead roles brought a unique story to mainstream cinema. The film is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and made more than ₹ 150 Crore at the box office.

5) Dangal

This Aamir Khan starrer directed by Nitesh Tiwari is a biopic based on the Phogat family. Along with Aamir, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. The film broke records at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever.

6) The Baahubali franchise

Both Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The conclusion did exceedingly well at the box office. The first instalment of this epic-action saga starring Prabhas is the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide while its second instalment in the second-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

7) Andhadhun

A one of a kind in its genre, Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead roles and the film surprised everyone with its box office performance.

8) Uri: The Surgical Strike

This Vicky Kaushal starrer based on the 2016 Uri attack also stars Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam and Mohit Raina in lead roles and is directed by Aditya Dhar. Riding on its popular dialogues and action, the film was one of the largest hits of 2019.

9) Gully Boy

Based on the life of an aspiring street rapper from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai, this Zoya Akhtar directorial starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles is one of the most-loved films of 2019 and is India's official entry in the 'Best International Feature Film' category at the 92nd Academy Awards.

10) Bala

Talking about a very unique yet sensitive issue of premature balding, this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is yet another commercially successful film of the actor. The film is helmed by Amar Kaushik and also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

