Beyoncé Makes Ellen DeGeneres Starstruck And This Video Is Proof!

The Grammy awards are considered to be one of the most prestigious awards in Hollywood. The award is presented by the Recording Academy to recognise achievements in the music industry. The awards feature leading Hollywood artists every year who are honoured in the field.

When Ellen DeGeneres fangirled over Beyoncé at an award show

Back in 2018, Ellen Degeneres and Beyoncé hosted the award function. It seemed like Ellen DeGeneres had a fangirl moment when she kept staring at Beyoncé, while the latter was making an announcement. In the video that went viral, Ellen DeGeneres is seen completely awestruck by the singer Beyoncé, as she kept looking at her for more than a minute. The audience burst into laughter at this epic moment.

Ellen Degeneres is a popular American comedian, show host, actor and writer. She got more popular for her show The Ellen Degeneres Show in which she interviews different celebrities and the two have a fun time together. Moreover, her show is quite popular for the number of donations she makes from her wealth.

In 1997, the comedian came out as a lesbian and suffered a turmoil in her professional as well as personal life. Her life took a different turn after she got married to Portia, and the couple lives together since then. Ellen is also known to be one of the highest-paid artists in Hollywood.

Beyoncé, on the other hand, is a legendary singer who has won over 10 Grammys in her career. Beyoncé is considered as one of the most prominent singer, songwriter and actor of Hollywood. She has featured in innumerable music videos and outshone in them. Beyoncé has fans not only abroad but the singer has winning hearts of her fans across the globe. Moreover, the singer Beyoncé has fans admiring her in Hollywood, and this video of Ellen Degeneres is proof.

