Bhagyashree On Quitting Films After 'Maine Pyar Kiya': 'I Did Not Value My Success'

Actor Bhagyashree rose to fame after her film Maine Pyar Kiya with Salman Khan. However, the actor decided to quit acting and focus on her family. It is Bhagyashree's birthday on February 23 and the former actor opened up about how much she loved acting while doing the film. She also threw light on her comeback.

Bhagyashree on quitting films after Maine Pyar Kiya

Bhagyashree had featured in Sooraj Barjatya's film Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. It marked the debut film of Salman as well as Bhagyashree. She was one of the rare actors who rose to fame right after their debut film and decided to quit acting. The audience loved her in the film and she was highly appreciated by them. The film set Salman Khan on the road to superstardom is considered iconic to the day. The actor, however, was 20 back then and after 32 years the actor is all set to make her comeback. . She will be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Thailaivi and Prabhas' Radhe Shyam this year.

While talking about making her comeback, Bhagyashree said, "I am going to start a new chapter in my life, getting back to doing films, so I have kept the nervousness on the backburner and let excitement take over. I want to remember my journey in this light." While talking about her debut film, the actor shared, "I enjoyed doing Maine Pyar Kiya. I loved the process of it, loved being on the set -- I remember each and every day vividly. This is the movie when I realised that I enjoyed being in front of the camera, that I loved acting."

She mentioned that she had never thought of becoming an actor. She added that now that she looks back she realises that the great opportunity came towards her but she did not make the most out of it. She added, "Artistes really work very hard to get the kind of success I got then. I got it quite easily, and very early on in my life. It just came to me. I feel I wasn't true to my God because He gave it to me and I did not show gratitude towards that, I did not value the success that was showered on me. And now I look at it as a learning experience."

She continued that for many years she stayed away from what she loved. She added, "I wasn't grateful for what I got. Today, I value what I had then. In the last couple of years, I have realised that if people are remembering Suman, and are offering me roles even after 30 years of the film, I must have done something right and I'll no more underestimate what I have in me. I have to be more grateful for the opportunities that have come my way in my second innings." However, this isn't her first comeback. Bhagyashree's films in her first comeback included regional films like Shotru Dhongsho and Uthaile Ghoonghta Chand Dekhle, Seetharama Kalyana. She was also seen in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye and Red Alert: The War Within.

With PR Inputs

