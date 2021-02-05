Bhagyashree Shares Glimpses Of Getting Husband 'ready On Time' For Wedding; See Pics

Bollywood actor Bhagyashree posted pictures of herself and her husband on Instagram on February 5, 2021. Bhagyashree’s husband, Himalaya Dasani, 'always takes a lot of time to get ready', she said through her caption. She is seen helping him with the final touches as she said getting him ready on time was always a task. She has posted three pictures in what looks like a process before the two are finally ready in the third picture.

Also read: Bhagyashree Joins 'Thalaivi' Team In Hyderabad, Says 'happy To Begin Work Again'

Bhagyashree offers a peek into her domestic life

Her hashtags indicate that the couple was all ready for an occasion held the previous day, ‘#aboutlastnight’ she wrote. It is again the hashtags that inform that the couple was decked up for a wedding. Some other hashtags used by the actor are, ‘#meandmine’, ‘#sareelove’, ‘#couplegoals’, and ‘#traditionalwear’ among others.

Also read: Bhagyashree's Net Worth Has Seen Steady Rise From 'Maine Pyar Kiya' To 'Thalaivi'; Read

Bhagyashree’s husband is seen wearing an all-black sherwani, with a chocolate brown stole as an accompaniment. Black shoes, glasses and rolled-up sleeves completed his look for the event. In the first picture that Bhagyashree posted, she is seen settling the stole around her husband's neck.

The second picture showed her wagging her fingers at him, presumably for being late, but her sweet smile takes out any sting from her reprimand that may have been there. The last picture showed the couple posing for the picture to be clicked as they smiled into the camera with Dassani’s arm going around Bhagyashree.

Also read: Actor Bhagyashree Showcases Her Simple And Snazzy Avatars, Leaves Fans Spellbound

Bhagyashree’s photos from the night show her in a traditional saree. It is a rich red and white saree with golden accents. She also wore a heavy set that was embellished with stones. The neckpiece sat snugly on her collarbones and the oversized studs glinted in her ears. She went a little dark on her makeup as suitable for a night party with kohl-rimmed eyes and dark nude lips. She completed her look with a black bindi and a gajra for the bun in her hair.

The couple looked deeply in love despite all the years they have spent together. From Bhagyashree helping him with final touches in the first picture to the banter that the two seem to be sharing in the second and topped with the affectionate embrace, they are sharing in the last picture. They make a perfect picture of marital bliss.

Also read: Bhagyashree Treats Fans With A Throwback Picture From 'first Day' Of 'Thalaivi' Shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.