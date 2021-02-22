Bhagyashree Sends Birthday Wishes To Son Abhimanyu Dassani With Heartfelt Caption

Bhagyashree has been a popular face since many years, owing to her successful career in acting and modelling. However, she has kept her personal life behind the curtains, as she is seen posting about her children and family less often. However, in her latest post, she has sent a long and heartfelt wish for her son Abhimanyu Dassani, who has followed her footsteps and entered the world of film. On the occasion of his birthday, Bhagyashree has sent her wishes for him, along with complimenting his career achievements in a short span.

Bhagyashree wishes son Abhimanyu Dassani on his birthday

On the special occasion, Bhagyashree has posted a couple of pictures of Abhimanyu, including one which features herself as well. Their picture together shows her looking at her son, as he stands beside her in a fashionable suit. The second picture that she posted is from his childhood. She started off her long message by talking about how he has taken his flight and accomplished his own dreams; and how her wish is to stand in the wings of his “performance stage” and clap for him, while whispering “That’s my boy”.

She then mentioned his achievements, which includes an international TIFF award that he had won two years ago and the Filmfare award that he had won last year. She then wished for him to win yet another award this year as well and get a “hattrick”. She then asked him to not take this wish as a pressure but as a “blessing for a glorious future”. She then tagged Abhimanyu in the caption and sent her love for him.

Bhagyashree had started her acting career with Maine Pyaar Kiya, which went on to become a massive success. She had also won the Filmfare award for the Best Female Debut for the film. She has worked in a number of films and television shows since then, which includes Tyagi, Paayal, Omkaram, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Kabhie Kabhie, CID and more. She will be next seen in the upcoming film Thalavi, which will see Kangana Ranaut playing the role of former Tamil Nadu CM, J. Jayalalithaa.

