Bhagyashree Rises Above Troll's Attempt To Age-shame Her Roles; Cool Response Shuts Him Up

Maine Pyaar Kiya actor Bhagyashree is the latest victim of online trolls. Recently, the makers of upcoming Prabhas-starrer, tentatively titled Jaan announced that Bhagyashree will also be a part of the film. She had also revealed that she will be essaying the role of Prabhas’ mother in the film. Since then, many people had been trolling her and now Bhagyashree has the perfect response.

ALSO READ | Bhagyashree To Make A Comeback Opposite 'Baahubali' Fame Superstar Prabhas

Bhagyashree reacts to trolls

Bhagyashree recently took to social media to share a few pictures from her Georgia shoot. This shoot was being done for Prabhas starrer, tentatively titled Jaan. Bhagyashree even captioned the picture as, “Waiting for the lights to shine on me again... Throwback to Georgia shoot”. However, one fan took to the comments section to age-shame and body-shame the actor. Bhagyashree did not decide to sit back or lash out on the netizen. Instead, she coolly replied, “Obviously” with a smiley emoji.

(Image source: Bhagyashree Instagram)

ALSO READ | Bhagyashree Opens Up About Her Decision To Leave Industry After Abhimanyu Dassani's Birth

Take a look at Bhagyashree’s post here:

ALSO READ | Bhagyashree Talks About Her Role In 'Thalaivi' & Opens Up About Her Co-star Kangana Ranaut

Bhagyashree will be making her comeback on the big screen after a while and many fans are excited to have her back. While talking about her role in Prabhas’ Jaan in a previous interview, Bhagyashree added that the final title of the film has not been fixed yet. However, she added that she is excited to be a part of the film. Bhagyashree has also revealed how she had already started shooting for Jaan before the lockdown. But now, all shoots have been put on hold.

While talking about her role in Prabhas’ next, Bhagyashree also added that she has a very interesting role in the film. She also revealed how she had to learn a different skill to get into the skin of her character. Bhagyashree also revealed in the same interview that it was her children who pushed her to go back to films.

The actor had left films a while ago when she was starting her family. Talking about the same, Bhagyashree added that she does not regret her decision to do so. Bhagyashree also revealed that it was a tough choice to leave the industry but she had her entire focus and happiness revolving around her children. In addition to Jaan, Bhagyashree will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's political drama, Thalaivi.

ALSO READ | Bhagyashree Shares Hilarious 'laughter Therapy' Video With Husband Himalaya Dasani; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.