Patralekha Posts Stunning Pics Of Herself By The Ganges; Fans Gush Over Her Cuteness

Indian film actress Patralekha Paul, more famously known as Patralekha, recently shared a couple of photos of herself from her travel, on her Instagram handle. In the photos, Patralekha can be seen looking towards the river Ganges (Ganga) and in another picture looking at the camera in an extremely happy mood. Patralekha shared the photos with the caption, "By the #Ganges". The actress also shared a story on her Instagram handle from the location. The video has been taken from a moving vehicle. Take a look at Patralekha's Instagram posts below.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao Misses Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput On 8 Years Of 'Kai Po Che'

Fans react to Patralekha's photos

Patralekha's photos on Instagram by the river Ganga prompted many responses from fans and friends alike. Some celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari and director Anubhav Sinha also responded to Patralekha's post. Anubhav Sinha commented talking about how he's going to visit the place right after his shoot and also wished the actress a belated happy birthday as the actress turned 30 on Feb 20.

Also read: Roohi Trailer Starring Rajkummar Praised By Actor Sargun Mehta, Says 'Its Not An Ad'

Many of Patralekha's fans also responded to the post, with most of them leaving compliments and praises for the actress. They left comments like, "Prettiest queen", "Beautiful", "My favourite", "cutiepie" and more. One of her fans even expressed excitement for the actress' travel destination saying, "Har Har Gange" along with "You are fab patralekha", while another fan commented saying, "This beauty has no bounds". Take a look at some of the reactions below.

A sneak peek into Patralekha's Instagram

Patralekha is a popular presence on Instagram as the actress enjoys a following of more than 200k on her handle. The City Lights actress is an avid Instagrammer as she frequently posts photos and videos of herself on her social media handles. Patralekha often posts photos of herself, her family, her travels and more, much to the delight of her fans. The actress was last seen in the Zee5 webseries, Forbidden Love. Patralekha is also fellow actor Rajkummar Rao's girlfriend. The couple has been in a relationship for more than ten years. The two often post lovey-dovey photos and videos with each other on their respective social media handles. The actress also shared a cute video of the two recently for Valentine's day where they both use cheesy pick-up lines for each other, all in good fun. Take a look at the video below.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao Wishes Patralekhaa On Her 31st B'day, Thanks Her For Being His Strength

Also read: Rajkummar Rao Shares What Happens When He Thinks Of 'Roohi' With A Witty Post, See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.