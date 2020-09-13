Diljit Dosanjh Starrer 'Disco Singh' Is A Remake Of The Govinda Starrer 'Do Knot Disturb'?

Disco Singh is a Punjabi language comedy movie written and directed by Anurag Singh. The movie released in 2010 and cast Diljit Dosanjh and Surveen Chawla as the lead characters. The movie gained excellent box office collections all over Punjab. Despite receiving lukewarm reviews from critics, it performed exceptionally well at the box office, breaking several records. But, fans will be surprised to know that the laughter-riot movie is a remake of a Hindi language movie, Do Knot Disturb (2009). Read further ahead.

Diljit Dosanjh's Disco Singh is a remake?

Disco Singh is one of the highest-grossing Punjabi language movies that won the hearts of many. The movie cast Diljit Dosanjh and Surveen Chawla playing the lead characters of Bandmaster Lattu Singh and Model Sweety. The plot of the film revolves around a band musician who is in love with a supermodel but is being forced to be with another girl by a very dangerous gangster.

Disco Singh was remade in the Bengali language as Haripad Bandwala under the banner of Shree Venkatesh Films starring Ankush Hazra and Nusrat Jahan in the lead roles. But, fans will be surprised to know that this movie is a remake of the Govinda starter movie, Do Knot Disturb (2009).

Do Knot Disturb is a Hindi language comedy movie, directed by David Dhawan. The movie is itself a remake of the 2006 French movie The Valet and cast Govinda, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen, Ranvir Shorey, Sohail Khan, and Rajpal Yadav as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of a man and a woman who are forced to act to be a couple in order to salvage a CEO’s marriage.

The music for the movie was composed by the popular music director duo Nadeem–Shravan, who made their comeback through this movie after their split in 2006. The songs in this album were of a very different taste than the previous albums of Nadeem-Shravan. The lyrics for these songs were penned by Sameer. The movie was a fun and light movie that gained a mixed response from the critics and earned an average at the Indian box-office.

Promo Image Source- A still from Disco Singh (2010) and Do Knot Disturb (2009)

