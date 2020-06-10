Bhumi Pednekar Takes On The GuBoSiBo Tongue Twister Challenge, Passes With Flying Colours

Veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently started the 'GuBoSiBo Challenge' to promote his upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo. The GuBoSiBo Challenge is based on a confusing tongue twister that is said by Amitabh Bachchan's character in Gulabo Sitabo. Several celebs have already taken up the challenge, including Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Bhumi Pednekar. Taking to her Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar shared a video in which she aced Amitabh Bachchan's GuBoSiBo Challenge with perfection.

Bhumi Pednekar takes on the GuBoSiBo Challenge and aces it

Also Read | Anmol Malik Shares Her Experience Of Writing Her First Book 'Three Impossible Wishes'

Above is Bhumi Pednekar's attempt at clearing the GuBoSiBo Challenge tongue twister. In the caption for the video, Bhumi Pednekar mentions that she finally managed to crack the challenge after a few tries. She also thanked Amitabh Bachchan for the challenge and said that it was fun. Finally, Bhumi Pednekar tagged Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Pandey, and Janhvi Kapoor for the challenge.

Also Read | Musician Monica Dogra Speaks About Her Mother's 'COVID-19 Survival Story'

The video in the post just showcases Bhumi Pednekar acing the GuBoSiBo Challenge with absolute perfection. The GuBoSiBo tongue twister challenge is rather difficult and confusing, so fans were rather impressed when Bhumi Pednekar managed to say it clearly. The GuBoSiBo tongue twister goes as follows, "Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo, sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo." The challenge was started by Amitabh Bachchan, who told his fans to try saying the tongue twister five times in a row.

Amitabh Bachchan also tagged Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan, and Bhumi Pednekar. Ayushmann Khurrana has already aced the challenge on his own Instagram page. Check out Amitabh Bachchan's challenge video below.

Also Read | After 'Shootout At Wadala', Shootout 3 Now On The Cards? Sanjay Gupta Answers

Gulabo Sitabo to release on Prime Video

Gulabo Sitabo was initially set to release in theatres all across the country. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the film will no longer be premiering in theatres. Instead, Gulabo Sitabo will be released on Amazon Prime Video India on June 12, 2020.

Alongside Amitabh Bachchan, the film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, and Srishti Shrivastava. The movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Gulabo Sitabo is not the only theatrical movie that is being released on digital platforms due to the pandemic. Others films that have decided to release on OTT platforms include Gunjan Saxena -The Kargil Girl and Indoo Ki Jawani.

Also Read | Disha Salan's Death: Celebrities She Had Worked With Mourn The Loss

[Promo Image from Bhumi Pednekar Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.