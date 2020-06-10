Disha Salian's Death: Celebrities She Had Worked With Mourn The Loss

The tragic news of celebrity manager Disha Salian’s demise came in earlier this week. Reportedly, she committed suicide by jumping off a building on June 8. She had worked with several famous celebrities across her career. Let’s take a look at the people she had worked with.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Disha Salian formerly used to manage Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput started his career in the small screen industry with the serial, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and was later featured in Pavitra Rishta. He went on to do films and make a career in the Bollywood industry.

The actor debuted in the Bollywood industry with Kai Po Che! He is well regarded for his films like M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance and Chhichhore. The actor took to his social media handle and expressed his grief over the tragic news of Disha’s death.

Varun Sharma

Varun Sharma took to his Instagram account and mourned over the death of Disha Salian. She was his ex-manager and Varun wrote in his post that he is numb and at a loss of words after hearing the tragic news. The Fukrey actor expressed how Disha always had a smile on her face and had a kind heart.

Varun Sharma debuted in the Bollywood industry with the comedy film, Fukrey, after which he gained a lot of fame. He went on to do films like Dolly Ki Doli, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Dilwale among others. He was recently seen in Jai Mummy Di and is to be seen next in an upcoming film, Roohi Afzana.

Varun Sharma too expressed his grief over the loss of Disha in a heartfelt post on social media., check out his post below.

Bharti Singh

Disha Salian has worked with Bharti Singh, who is a stand-up comedian, actor and television personality. Bharti has appeared in several comedy shows like The Great Indian laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show among others. She has also hosted reality shows like India’s Got Talent. She has appeared in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye 8, Khatron Ke Khiladi among others.

Bharti Singh too took to her social media handles and expressed how devastated she was upon hearing the news of Disha’s death. Bharti said to a media portal that the Disha she knew would have never taken such a step. Check out the post below.

Image Credits: Disha Salian Instagram

