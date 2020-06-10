After 'Shootout At Wadala', Shootout 3 Now On The Cards? Sanjay Gupta Answers

Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala are two of the best gangster-crime drama films to be made in the Hindi film industry. Both the films in the franchise have earned critical and commercial success and now writer-director Sanjay Gupta has revealed that the third instalment in the series is in the works. The film has been tentatively titled Shootout 3 - The Gang Wars of Bombay.

Shootout 3 in the works

Writer-director Sanjay Gupta has been keeping his fanbase informed as to what he has been up to during the COVID-19 lockdown. Sanjay recently took to social media and revealed that the first draft of Shootout 3 has now been finished and said that it has been an arduous task for him to write the script during the lockdown.

Sanjay Gupta has co-written the script along with writer Rajat Arora who has worked on films like Baadshaho, Kick, Bluffmaster and many more. Through his tweets, Sanjay Gupta also expressed how while writing a sequel, the writer faces the challenge of not repeating oneself and seeks out to reinvent the script.

On the other hand, Sanjay Gupta's directorial Mumbai Saga has been pending for a while as production had to be shut down due to the COVID-19 lockdown across the country. The writer-director recently gave an interview to a leading news daily where he revealed that the post-production of Mumbai Saga has been going on in full swing while the production team of the film has been prepping to shoot the remaining portions. Sanjay Gupta's production house will be balancing pending work for which they will head out to the Ramoji film city. As per reports, two production sets for Mumbai Saga will be built at the Ramoji film city.

The director also revealed that the people travelling from Mumbai to Hyderabad will also be limited for the shoots of the remaining portions of Mumbai Saga. This step has been taken by the makers in order to ensure everyone's safety which was not possible in Mumbai, even with all necessary steps taken, given the COVID-19 situation.

As per reports, only 10% of the remaining portions of Mumbai Saga are left to be shot and the rest film has been edited in the post-production with only a few patchwork scenes left to be added.

