Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Just Yet: Report

Selena Gomez, as per a news report, has no plans of settling down with NBA star Jimmy Butler just yet, despite the former thinking that the NBA player is a great guy. The article in eonline.com quoted a source who revealed the same. As per the source, Gomez, who is 28 years of age as of this writing, is single, keeping her options open and is more open to dating than ever. The source in question also said that Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler have gone out on one casual dinner. Adding to the same, the source said that the singer is curious to find out about the future trajectory of their equation, but she isn’t ready to settle down just yet.

Also Read: Is Jimmy Butler Dating Selena Gomez? Rumours Rise After Pair Spotted Having Dinner

How the rumours surrounding Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler started:

Also Read: Selena Gomez To Play Gay Mountaineer Silvia Vasquez Lavado In Elgin James' Next

The two sparked rumours of a romantic relationship after they were spotted grabbing the aforementioned dinner. As per the source, it was Jimmy who had asked Selena out for dinner when the latter spent some time in New York City. The source was also quoted saying that the two have hung out a couple of times in the past. While talking about Gomez’s current schedule and state, the source said that she is taking extreme precautionary measures and rarely leaves her quarantine bubble, especially since she has Lupus.

Also Read: US Elections 2020: Selena Gomez Urges Fans To Cast Their Votes, Says "your Voice Matters"

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber:

Selena Gomez and American pop sensation Justin Bieber’s tumultuous relationship has been widely discussed by everyone over the course of the past few years. Selena Gomez's then-boyfriend and she ended their relationship once and for all sometime during the second quarter of 2018. Justin would go on to surprise his followers and the world at large by marrying Alec Baldwin’s niece, Hailey Baldwin. The couple, just a few months ago, celebrated their second anniversary. For a brief period in 2017, The Weeknd was Selena Gomez's boyfriend as well.

Also Read: Selena Gomez Admits Facing 'pressure' To 'seem More Adult' For Her 'Revival' Album

On the work front, Selena Gomez was last seen in the Timothee Chamalet-starrer A Rainy Day In New York. The film is directed by Legendary director Woody Allen. Woody Allen is the director behind feature presentations such as Midnight in Paris, Vicky Christina and Barcelona and Café Society. Selena Gomez was also seen in The Dead Don’t Die. The Dead Don’t Die stars the likes of Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray. The Dead Don’t Die is directed by Jim Jarmusch.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.