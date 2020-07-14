Nithya Menen Slams Rumours Of Declining Karnam Malleshwari Film; Check Details

Nithya Menen recently addressed the rumours about her declining the lead role in Karnam Malleshwari biopic. She slammed the reports as fake news and shed more light on the topic in an interview with a media portal. The reports also suggested that the reason she had declined the role was to compensate for another project of hers. Read ahead to know more.

Nithya Menen is a famous actor in the South. She is known for doing women-centric movies and has done many versatile roles. Recently reports had surfaced claiming that the actor had refused to be a part of Karnam Malleshwari biopic. The reports further justified that the actor had declined the role as it directly coincided with the dates of her upcoming movie which is a film on late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa.

In a recent interview with a portal, Nithya clarified that she had not declined any such role and that she was never offered such a role in the first place. She called the reports -''absolutely untrue'. She was then asked if she would like to be a part of the project to which she responded that she felt she wouldn't suit the role.

Nithya then questioned who would ask her to play such a role. She explained in the interview that biopics were important movies and the actor playing the lead role needed to look a bit like the person who they were going to play. Nithya also mentioned she looked nothing like the lead and would not suit the role.

The Iron Lady and Thalaivi

Nithya Menon also talked about her new movie - The Iron Lady - and its resemblance to Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi. Nithya explained how she had approached the director about this. She told Priyadarshini that she had heard that Kangana was doing quite a similar kind of movie and asked if they still wished to continue with their movie. Priyadarshini told Nithya that it was okay and that they could still do the movie because of Priyadarshini's personal reasons.

Nithya also mentioned that Priyadarshini had met Jayalalithaa a couple of times and really wanted to the film. Also, the movie is structured quite different when compared to Kanagan's film. Reportedly fans are excited to see both the movies on the big screen when they will hit the big screen.

