Bhumi Pednekar On First Anniversary Of Bala: 'Want To Leave A Legacy With Good Cinema'

Bhumi Pednekar starred in the film Bala along with actors Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana. On the first anniversary of comedy-drama film, actor Bhumi Pednekar opened up about what made the movie an incredibly special film in her great body of work. Bhumi Pednekar, who essayed the role of a dark-skinned girl in the film, opened up about her intent to do social good with films.

Bhumi Pednekar wants to leave her legacy

While speaking to ANI, she asserted that she wants to leave behind a legacy with good cinema. She added that Bala is a very special film and it’s a film where she got a chance to experiment with a powerful character. Bhumi Pednekar said the film was really special since it was a collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana. Bala was the third film for which Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar collaborated and thankfully, it turned out to be a successful film.

"What makes this film more special for me is the fact that I got to play a character that again questions a lot of stereotypes that exist in society. Latika stands for integrity, confidence, and stands for breaking every stereotypical beauty standard in a country like ours. There has always been a colour-based bias in India and she breaks that norm. She is a very strong character," added Bhumi Pednekar.

The Saand Ki Aankh actor said that the script of Bala floored her instantly. She said that when she read the script, the first thing that stood out for her was Latika, her character which gave her a lot of strength which she could relate to her personal life. She said another exciting part was how she got to work with Amar Kaushik. She really enjoyed his first film and it was such a stupendous cast with Maddock, the collaboration was great.

Bhumi Pednekar has shown that she is keen to do social good through her cinema and roles. Speaking about achieving her legacy she said she definitely wants to leave behind a legacy and she thinks she can do that only with good cinema. Pednekar said, "I want my films to be remembered even when I am not there, even when I am gone and only a powerful film can do that. Nobody remembers how many crores a film rakes in but what people remember is how they were moved emotionally by the experience of the film. Those films go down in history."

