Bhumi Pednekar Recalls The Time She Took A Loan To Cover Film School Fees

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently revealed details about how she decided to pursue a career in acting while stressing upon the multiple obstacles that came her way. In an interaction with Mekhato, the actor said that it was difficult to convince her parents as they were protective of her in many ways. She took a loan to enter a film school which was difficult to repay after she failed in reaching the mark there. Bhumi Pednekar finds herself lucky that she got these opportunities at the right time.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently narrated how she got into the Hindi film industry and how being a Mumbaikar helped her in the long run. The actor said that as an initial step, she had to find a way to convince her parents that she wishes to pursue acting as a career. When she told her parents about her decision, they were not very happy as they felt protective of her. Eventually, she decided to join a film school to sharpen her skills and had to take a loan since the fee was high.

Bhumi Pednekar’s career took another turn when she failed at the film school. She said that she failed film school not because she wasn’t a good actor but because she wasn’t disciplined enough to pull off the profession. At that point, she also had a 13 lakh loan on the head, which put her in a stressful situation. The Saand Ki Aankh actor decided to get a job to survive and to protect her dream. Her parents were not very convinced with the decision but agreed when she told them that she would get a degree from an open school.

Recollecting her journey, Bhumi Pednekar said that it has been five years and her struggles have been many. She stressed on the fact that she is not an accidental actor as she firmly decided to pursue this career and worked hard towards turning it into reality. She said that she was born and brought up in Mumbai and this served as an advantage to a great extent. Having a network of connection in the city of the Hindi film industry helps, according to the actor. Bhumi Pednekar also said that she was initially confused about the approach as she does not belong to a traditional film family.

