Bhumi Pednekar shares throwback childhood pic with mother, says 'not much has changed'

Actress Bhumi Pednekar who has a host of films in the pipeline recently took a stroll down memory lane and shared a rare throwback picture with her mother while praising her for all that she has done for the actress. In the old picture, a cute little Bhumi can be seen clinging to her mother’s arms and mentioned that over the years nothing has changed.

Reviving childhood memories

In the adorable throwback picture which seems to be from one of their family gateways, Bhumi’s mother Sumitra Hooda Pednekar can be seen holding the actress in her arms which is sure to melt the hearts of her fans. While captioning the post, the actress recalled the strong bond between her mother and her. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Not much has changed. She still holds me like that. My body, mind, and soul.”

Bhumi who lost her father due to cancer when she was just 18-years-old while her sister Samiksha was just 15-year-old, earlier said in an interview with Pinkvilla that since then her mother took the command of the family in her hands. The actress said that losing a father at an early age was very difficult for both the sisters to manage and she credited her mother for leaving no stone unturned to give them a good upbringing. Further, she said that the two sisters saw their father through prolonged sickness and really suffer a lot.

Meanwhile, the actress who is working really hard to create a name in the industry had recently revealed details about how she decided to pursue a career in acting while stressing upon the multiple obstacles that came her way. In an interaction with Mekhato, the actress said that it was difficult to convince her parents as they were protective of her in many ways. She took a loan to enter a film school which was difficult to repay after she failed in reaching the mark there. Bhumi Pednekar finds herself lucky that she got these opportunities at the right time. Bhumi Pednekar’s career took another turn when she failed at the film school. She said that she failed film school not because she wasn’t a good actor but because she wasn’t disciplined enough to pull off the profession.

(Image credit: Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram)

