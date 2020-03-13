Bhumi Pednekar Selfies Fans Could Check Out To Take Some Major Cues From

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most popular faces in Bollywood. Only a few films old, the actor has managed to impress critics and audiences with her impressive acting skills. The actor first came into the limelight with the 2015 release Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Apart from being a talented actor, the actor is also known for having an impeccable sense of style. Take a look at pictures of Bhumi for some selfie inspiration.

Bhumi Pednekar’s social media selfies

1. Her unconditional love for ice-cream

2. A selfie with Priyanka Chopra Jonas

3. A selfie in Bali

4. A selfie with Ekta Kapoor

5. Stunning makeup-less selfie

6. Selfie after voting in 2019

7. A selfie with an Instagram filter

On the professional front, the actor is all set with her back to back releases for the year 2020. After being a part of Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot, she will be seen opposite Konkana Sen in the comedy satire Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Apart from this, she will also be seen in a horror film where she plays the role of IAS Chanchal Singh Chauhan. Later, the actor is all set for the first movie under Dharma Productions titled Takht.

