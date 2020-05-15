'Bala' Actor Bhumi Pednekar Learns Kathak From Her Mother Amid Lockdown

Actor Bhumi Pednekar during a recent interaction with a leading daily said that amid the lockdown she is learning Kathak from her mom Here is what she had to say.

Read Also | Bhumi Pednekar's Films That Faced Box-office Clash | 'Saand Ki Aankh' To 'Shubh Mangal...'

Bhumi Pednekar is learning Kathak

Bhumi Pednekar is trying to learn something new during the lockdown. Bhumi told the daily that she wanted to learn Kathak for a long time now and her mother is a trained dancer. She then added that every evening she is spending about one hour to learn the disciplines of the dance form. Bhumi Pednekar also added that she is enjoying it and is loving that she is learning the art from her mother.

Read Also | Bhumi Pednekar's Fun Banter With Prakashi Tomar Aka Shooter Dadi Is 'gold'; Watch Video

What is Bhumi Pednekar doing nowadays?

Bhumi Pednekar recently revealed to a leading daily what she is doing in lockdown. Bhumi expressed that right now the big question she has is when is she going to go back to work and how things are going to be. Bhumi Pednekar added that there is a lot of uncertainty. She then added that her dates and schedules have all gone haywire and nothing can be planned ahead anymore due to the pandemic.

Read Also | Bhumi Pednekar's Unseen Pictures With Her Co-stars, From Ayushmann To Taapsee

Bhumi Pednekar also added that she loved reading as a child and now she has been engaging in reading something new. She also added that since she has joined Bollywood, she did not have time to read anything at a stretch. She added that she has a lot of time and she is utilising it well. Bhumi Pednekar added that she is watching TED talks and reading about climate change as she is passionate about it. She added that she has learned a lot during this time.

Read Also | Arshad Warsi All Praises For Bhumi Pednekar's Work Ethics, Calls Her "Female Aamir Khan"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.