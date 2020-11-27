Bhumi Pednekar On Recognising OTT Releases: 'It'll Help Make More Clutter-breaking Films'

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar stressed the importance of award shows in the country to include movies that have been releasing on the OTT platforms amid the pandemic. She called it a necessary step to acknowledge efforts that stars and filmmakers have been putting into those projects. Here is everything about what Bhumi Pednekar said that you must check out right away.

Bhumi Pednekar on recognising OTT releases amid the pandemic

In an interview with Mid-Day, Bhumi Pednekar expressed her views about including flicks which had been premiering on digital platforms at Indian award shows. She revealed how it would be important to recognise the hard work that artists, as well as filmmakers, had added for the making of their projects. Moreover, the actor explained that it would encourage the industry to ‘push the envelope’ for churning more clutter-breaking movies. She also compared revealing that award shows in the West have already started to acknowledge digital content.

Durgamati trailer release

The trailer for Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Durgamati released on November 26, 2020, Thursday. So, the actor called the flicks releasing directly on the digital platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic a ‘unique scenario’ that everyone had been living with. Earlier, the movie was to mark its premiere in theatres. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the flick will digitally release on Amazon Prime Video.

The G. Ashok- directorial will mark Bhumi Pednekar’s second movie after Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare to release on an OTT platform. The actor revealed how her previous film garnered appreciation from the critics and the audience alike. Additionally, she hoped that people would love Durgamati too. Recalling how Pednekar had worked the hardest on this film and it drained her, she promised that the horror-thriller project would leave the audience gratified.

As people have started to view more content through OTT platforms, the world has witnessed a drastic change in their patterns. Moreover, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has reportedly changed its criteria for Oscar 2021 amid the pandemic. So, the movies which released digitally during this time would also fulfil the eligibility criteria for the award.

