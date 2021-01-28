Bhumi Pednekar Asks Netizens To Spot 'Heart' In Her Latest Post; Fans React

If her latest Instagram post is anything to go by, then Bhumi Pednekar has thoroughly enjoyed her weekend to the fullest. Bhumi Pednekar’s photos always leave her fans in awe wanting for more. She recently posted a picture on Instagram with #Weekend along with the caption “Spot the â¤ï¸ ðŸ‘ â˜€ï¸” asking her followers to see and capture the beauty of her picture.

In Bhumi Pednekar’s photo, one can see her back facing the camera overlooking the sunset, flaunting her curves and showing her love for the view with a making a heart with her hand pose. Bhumi can be seen wearing a simple plain white spaghetti top and blue shorts which exactly pictures how relaxed and casual her weekend was. Check out Bhumi's latest pic here:

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar has a huge following on Instagram. The fans love it when Bhumi shares behind the scenes pictures or sneak peek from the movies and projects that she is shooting for. She has recently posted a picture from her upcoming movie Badhaai Do with co-actor Rajkumar Rao. Her fans were thrilled and best of luck and congratulatory comments kept pouring in for the starlet.

Other than taking up grey and not the typical Bollywood characters and projects, Bhumi is always on the news for volunteering and speaking for a social cause or against any societal issue. Bhumi has been the voice of a lot of environmental issues as well. She loves to celebrate the planet and nature and if you scroll through Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram page we can often see her sharing videos related to the environment. Currently, on Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram, we can see her promoting the Young Earth Champion contest encouraging the students of the country to help the climate by being the next climate warrior.

Bhumi Pednekar's Movies

Bhumi Pedenkar’s movies are always different from the usual typical Bollywood movies which do great at the box office. Her choice has always been risky and that’s what the audience loves her for. Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the horror flick Durgamati, an Amazon original film wherein she played the role of an IAS officer who was serving jail time for the murder of her fiancé.

Bhumi Pednekar is currently shooting Badhaai Do with Rajkumar Rao. This is the first time that Bhumi and Rajkumar Rao will be seen together on the silver screen. She will also be seen in the multi – starrer Takht along with Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor.

