Taapsee Pannu Reveals The Secret To Her Toned Physique & Fitness; Says ‘think Long Term’

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, like almost all other celebs, has been under lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The Saand Ki Aankh actor has been very active on her social media and has been sharing the importance of being fit, both physically and mentally, on her social media account.

Taapsee Pannu often shares pictures and videos of herself quarantining with her sister Shagun and trying new exercises. On the occasion of International Yoga day, the actor spoke about how she has benefitted from yoga. In the latest Instagram post, Taapsee Pannu interacted with award-winning nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal and debunked a few diet myths.

Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

In the video, Taapsee Pannu can be heard saying that it is important that people start thinking long term when it comes to healthier bodies and minds. Taapsee Pannu shared a personal experience where she exploded at her cousin for thinking that she has a ''shortcut'' to getting a fit body. Towards the end of the video, Taapsee Pannu stated that attaining a healthy body is a step-by-step process.

In the video, Taapsee Pannu can be heard saying, “There’s no shortcuts. Trust me, people who keep asking. [One day] I actually exploded on my cousin, and I was like, you really think I have a secret I’m not sharing with you! Because I don’t understand why do they not believe when I say it’s a step-by-step process. There’s no diet plan that I have for you, there’s no special kind of (packet) that I have for you to have then suddenly lose all that weight. It’s gonna be slow.”

The Manmarziyaan actor went on to urge her fans to love the skin that they are born in. She stated, “Start loving your body, stop exploiting it for just small pleasures which are going to give you happiness for a few seconds and then your body wouldn’t know how to digest it. All this kind of stuff where people start thinking about their body long term what is going to stay with them for the long term, I guess we will have healthier bodies and healthier minds.[sic]”

Taapsee Pannu and Yoga

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Taapsee Pannu shared a post that read, “Like most of us, I always thought that yoga is just about twisting our body into complicated contortions and about being a human pretzel. Until @munmun.ganeriwal told me it isn’t. Sitting on the mat every day for few minutes, trying to tune in even when infinite thoughts might interfere, offers as much benefits to our body and mind. The act of meditating is actually classified as ‘Upasana Yoga’ in Yogic scriptures. An incredible stroke of luck is that International Yoga Day today coincides with the Solar Eclipse. An eclipse is one of the best time to deepen our spiritual practice, so make sure you meditate today for a few minutes at least.” [sic]

