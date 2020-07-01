Bhumi Pednekar Remembers Her Beloved Late Nanaji On His Birth Anniversary; See Pics

Last year, Bhumi Pednekar's maternal grandfather, Major Dayachand Hooda passed away on September 22, 2019. Bhumi, who was quite close to her 'Nanaji', penned down a long heartfelt note for him as well on social media after his demise. Now, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has remembered her beloved late grandfather and shared a streak of pictures on her Instagram handle to wish him on his birth anniversary.

Bhumi Pednekar wishes late grandfather a 'Happy Birthday'

Bhumi is quite close to her family and her Instagram handle is proof. The actor quite often shares some adorable pictures with her family on her Instagram handle. Earlier this morning, she took to Instagram to share a bunch of photographs of her late 'Nanaji', Major Dayachand Hooda to remember him and wish him on his birth anniversary. Along with sharing the post, she captioned it,

"Happy birthday Nanaji ❤️

We miss you everyday...

We feel your blessings everyday...

And your love everyday 🙏 #MajDCHooda (sic)"

Check out the post below:

Last year in September when her grandfather bid goodbye to the world, Bhumi took to social media to pay her last respects to him by expressing her feelings for him in a long IG post. She had shared a photograph of herself with her mother, sister and grandfather, all in one frame, and thanked him and her grandmother for gifting them with the 'best childhood' one could ask for. The caption of her IG post read,

"I remember I used to tell you as a kid that “nana I will pick you up, the way you pick me up”, a story you very fondly told everyone always. Today, I think of you and all the love you’ve given us all - The summers & winters in Jaipur, where we used to look at your Army uniform and ask you stories of how you got that bullet mark, where the little joys of simply eating a fruit plucked from the garden or the customary evening in your room with everyone and chai, filled us all with the utmost joy. Thank you Nana & Nani for giving me the best childhood one could ever ask for You will always be with us, your memories are deeply etched in our minds and I will share all your stories with the generations to come

Nana you’re now with the love of your life. May your soul rest in peace Nanaji. My life is dedicated you and nani Maj. Dayachand Hooda 22.9.2019 & Eternity #ForeverMine (sic)"

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar has a couple of upcoming films in her kitty. She will next be seen in Akshay Kumar's horror-thriller titled Durgavati, which is a remake of G. Ashok's 2018's Telugu film Bhaagamathie. Apart from Durgavati, she will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming comedy satire titled Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare alongside Konkana Sen Sharma. The film will also feature Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar in pivotal roles.

