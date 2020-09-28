Bhumi Pednekar Shares A BTS Of Dolly, Kitty And The Director; Says, 'Naari Sab Pe Bhaari'

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare recently released on the OTT platform Netflix. The Netflix original has already gained a positive response from the audience. Bhumi Pednekar recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The picture features Bhumi Pednekar along with Konkona Sensharma and the director of the film, Alankrita Srivastava.

Bhumi Pednekar's Naari shakti post

The picture is a BTS from the shoot of the film. Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sensharma, and Alankrita Srivastava show their radiant smiles while posing for the camera. Bhumi is seen wearing a sweatshirt while Konkona Sensharma is dressed as her character Dolly from the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Nari Sab Pe Bhari" while captioning the picture. She also tagged Ekta Kapoor who is the producer of the film. Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sensharma's fans agreed with her as they commented on her post with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments on her picture:

Image source: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

A peek into Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Since the film has released, Bhumi Pednekar has shared loads of pictures from the sets of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She recently shared a picture of hers posing near a monument in Agra. She is dressed as her character Kitty aka Kajal in the film. Bhumi Pednekar looks like a tourist as she poses for the pictures. She wrote, "Kitty, thinking about her 1st cheque from Red Rose Romance App & how she will spend it"

Bhumi Pednekar also shared a series of pictures where Agra's Taj Mahal is visible. Kitty in the film goes on a weekend trip to Agra. This picture was clicked during the shoot of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare in Agra. Bhumi wrote, "Wah Kitty or Wah Taj " In the pictures, Bhumi Pednekar is wearing a denim jacket and a mint green floral top while she leans on a wall. Take a look at the post:

About Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a drama film that stars Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma in the lead role along with Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar, Karan Kundra, Aamir Bashir, and Kubra Sait in prominent roles. The plot revolves around 2 sisters who take steps in their lives that are not acceptable in society. The film was premiered at the Busan Film Festival and later streamed on Netflix.

