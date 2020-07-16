Bhumi Pednekar Shares Glimpse Of Workout Session, Shows Tracker Saying 'goal Achieved'

Bhumi Pednekar is giving major fitness goals with her recent post. The actor recently posted a video where she is seen working out in the gym. At the start of the video, there are shots of Bhumi Pednekar working out with different gym equipment. Later in the video, she is seen posing happily after she completed her workout.

There is also a shot where her smart tracker shows, “Exercise goal achieved”. Bhumi Pednekar is seen wearing a grey and black athleisure. She is seen sporting a no-makeup look with a sleek hairdo. Fans in huge number praised her for her video by dropping heart and fire emoticons. Take a look at this video.

Bhumi Pednekar reimagined as Daenerys Targaryen

In the recent past, Bhumi Pednekar was imagined as Daenerys Targaryen in the work of an illustrator in his series. Bhumi was extremely delighted with the artwork and even shared the piece on her feed. The actor also revealed that she is a huge fan of the show and has been following the show for a long time.

Fans of Bhumi Pednekar too were delighted to watch her as the Mother of Dragons from the popular Game of Thrones series. The artist, Swapnil Pawar, has created many such illustrations of actors as popular figures and has garnered tremendous praise for his work.

Sharing the picture, Bhumi Pednekar wrote a caption that was one of the most popular dialogues of Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones. The actor penned, “I will do what Queens do. I will rule”.

Thus fans instantly knew that Bhumi Pednekar too was a huge fan of the show and has followed the popular show through its run. Bhumi Pednekar also thanked the artist for his wonderful work. Bhumi also wrote that the time everyone is living in now feels like 'Winter Is Coming', which again is another popular line from the show.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the historical flick, Takht. Directed and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Takht is expected to hit the theatres in 2021. As per reports, Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing Aurangzeb in the film, while Ranveer Singh will essay Dara, Aurangzeb's elder brother. Reportedly, Takht follows the story about the enmity between brothers caused by the succession of the throne.

Meanwhile, Bhumi is currently shooting for Durgavati, which is an upcoming Indian horror thriller entertainer. Directed by G. Ashok, the film is a remake of the director’s 2018 Telugu blockbuster flick, Bhaagamathie. She will also be seen in Badhaai Do, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

