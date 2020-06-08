Bhumi Pednekar Says 'scared To Resume Work' But 'understands It's Important For Economy'

Bhumi Pednekar opened up about how she feels about resuming shoots amidst the pandemic. The actor revealed that she has her apprehensions and cannot deny there have been casualties but she also feels that it is important to resume work for economic issues. Moreover, the actor talked about how she plans to deal with the pandemic on the film sets.

The Maharashtra government has given a green flag to producers and broadcasters to resume shooting for the projects and shows that were halted during the lockdown. While it is good news for the daily wage workers, various people have been expressing their concerns given the spike in the number of cases in the last few days itself. The government has sent out 16-page guidelines to the respective bodies that they are expected to follow if they resume shoots.

Bhumi feels it is important to resume shoots

A media portal asked Bhumi Pednekar if she was apprehensive about resuming shoot amidst the pandemic. The actor revealed that she truly believes that they have experts who are guiding them through this pandemic. She further said that she is proud of the way India managed to handle this pandemic despite the population of the country.

Bhumi did, however, agree that there have been casualties and said that her heart goes out to everyone who is suffering, who is vulnerable and to the migrant crisis. But at the same time, Bhumi feels that if work does not resume, then what is the other way forward? The actor further added that the situation is scary and she has apprehensions about how will she shoot as film sets have an intimate environment.

But despite her apprehensions, the actor said that everyone has got to do what they have to do and as a team, they all will figure it out. Bhumi was positive that if people just abide by the protocols that the government has listed, things will get easier. She further said that people have to put money back in the economy as there are so many people whose livelihoods is dependent on that one day of work.

On the work front

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The actor has several projects lined up her way, including Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare. Besides that, the actor will also be seen Takth and Durgavati.

Image Credits: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

