Bhupesh Pandya's Roles In Memorable Hindi Movies And Shows That Were Liked By The Audience

Actor Bhupesh Pandya recently passed away on September 23 after battling stage 4 lung cancer. Bhupesh Pandya had done more than 100 plays and had also been a part of various Hindi movies in supporting roles. Many fans have taken to different social media platforms to mention that the actor will be missed and have also honoured his memory. Take a look at a few of the movies that the late actor was seen in.

Bhupesh Pandya's movies

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a film directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the lead roles. Bhupesh Pandya plays a very minor role of a male gynecologist in the film. The film began filming in 2017 and hasn't released yet.

Kanpuriye

Kanpuriye was a movie directed by Ashish Aryan, produced and bankrolled by Yoodlee films. The film featured Aparshakti Khurana, Divyenndu, Harsh Mayar, Vijay Raaz, Rajshri Deshpande and Harshita Gaur in the lead roles. Bhupesh Pandya played the role of Peshkar in the film. The film came out in 2019 and can be streamed on Hotstar.

Vicky Donor

Vicky Donor is a 2012 movie that was directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by actor John Abraham and Eros International. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. In Vicky Donor, Bhupesh Pandya was seen as Chaman (Dr Chadhha's Assistant). The role was very comical and Vicky Donor was a very memorable role of the late actor.

Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi is a celebrated film that was made by director Sudhir Mishra. The film came out in 2005 and was showcased at 12 film festivals in different countries. The film had a cast of Kay Kay Menon as Siddharth Tyabji, Chitrangada Singh as Geeta Rao, Shiney Ahuja as Vikram Malhotra and Ram Kapoor as Arun Mehta. Bhupesh Pandya played the role of Randhir's crony in the film.

Delhi Crime

Delhi Crime was a show that came out in 2019 and was created by Richie Mehta. The show featured Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal in the lead roles. The film gained much critical acclaim. Bhupesh Pandya played the role of Veeru in 2 episodes of the show.

