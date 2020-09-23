Bhupesh Kumar Pandya Passes Away After Battling Cancer, Manoj Bajpayee Offers Condolences

Bollywood actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya breathed his last on September 23, 2020, after battling lung cancer for a long time. Condolences are pouring in for the actor's family from al quarters. Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao were also among the many who expressed their grief at the actor's untimely demise. Here's what they had to say on the sad news.

Manoj Bajpayee took to his Twitter account to condole the death of Bollywood actor, Bhupesh Kumar Pandya. He retweeted the news shared by National School of Drama about the actor's demise. The latter also expressed their condolences for the late actor's family. Take a look at the tweets here:

Gajraj Rao, Ankur Tiwari and director Mukesh Chhabra were also among the many who tweeted expressing their grief on Bhupesh Kumar Pandya's untimely demise. They prayed that his soul rests in peace. Check out their tweets on Pandya's sad demise here:

What? 💔💔💔💔 Rest in power my friend. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) September 23, 2020

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Gajraj Rao (@raogajraj) September 23, 2020

Bhupesh Kumar Pandya was a graduate from the National School of Drama. He passed out in 2001 and since then had worked in several movies and television shows. He had featured on the screen in Vicky Donor, Gandhi to Hitler, Paramanu: The Story of Pokhran, Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi, Delhi Crime among others. According to reports by AmarUjala, Bhupesh is survived by his wife Chhaya Pandya and two kids.

The late actor was reportedly suffering from stage 4 lung cancer and was undergoing treatment like supportive care, palliative chemotherapy and palliative RT for the same at Ahmedabad's Apollo Hospital. He needed ₹25 lakhs for the treatment. His colleagues from the industry, Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, and Rajesh Tailang had come forward to help him.

Guneet Monga’s production house Sikhya Entertainment had reportedly donated ₹2 lakhs. Not only this, but Bajpayee had also shared a link for the fundraiser to help Bhupesh Kumar Pandya tagging celebrities like Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Adil Hussain, Anurag Kashyap and some more. However, he passed away today after battling the disease.

