Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's GF Akanksha Puri Says Things Are Going Overboard; Here's Why

Every member of the Bigg Boss 13 house seems to have picked up an image of themselves to show the audience. Paras Chhabra also has followed the same and is known between the fans as a playboy. The house has a love triangle between Paras, Mahira Sharma, and Shehnaaz Gill. Akanksha Puri, Paras' girlfriend, finally opened up about what she feels about Paras' relationship with the two contestants.

Akanksha Puri upset and enraged

Akanksha Puri did an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. In the interview, Akanksha talked about how she has seen shots of Paras talking to Shehnaaz as well as Mahira that he does not want to ruin his relationship with her outside. She talked about how Paras informed Mahira that he is just playing a game. Akanksha called herself Paras Chhabra's only family and said that she has been supporting him since day one. Akanksha shared that she was the one who advised him to keep a flirty attitude in the house as it is an easy way to win hearts. Akanksha shared that the two had planned this together, keeping in mind that love stories and fights sell the most.

Puri then started talking about how she never asked Paras to break someone's heart. She claimed that Paras' tactic is now going overboard. Akanksha pointed out an incident where Mahira was biting Paras' hand. She shared that she can consider the fact that Chhabra is desperate to win after the number of struggles he had to go through. Puri revealed that the channel had approached her to go inside the house as a wildcard with Hindustani Bhau, but she did not want to meddle with Paras Chhabra's game.

The episode that aired on December 20 showed Mahira getting upset on Paras as she saw Paras and Shehnaaz hugging. Mahira also asked Shehnaaz to stay away from Paras and kissed him on the cheek. Shehnaaz has also taken it up as a challenge. It will be interesting to see how Paras Chhabra will be able to handle the two ladies in the house along with Akanksha Puri waiting for him outside.

