Bipasha Basu Wishes 'all The Best' To 'Dangerous' Team As The Series Starts Streaming

On Friday, Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu took to her social media handle and shared a post to wish 'all the best' to the team of Dangerous. Bipasha Basu marked her digital debut with the MX Player original series. Expressing her excitement, Bipasha wrote, "Your wait is finally over, find the answer to this #Dangerous mystery now! (sic)", in her caption. The motion poster featured Karan Singh Grover with Bipasha. Scroll down to take a look.

Bipasha Basu's web-series 'Dangerous' starts streaming

Bipasha Basu's post managed to garner more than 5k views within a couple of seconds. Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and fire emoticons. "CAN'T wait", wrote a fan while another Instagram user asserted, "Weekend is set! Can't wait to see you Bips". On the other side, celebrity hairstylist Eshaa Amiin also wrote a comment, which read, "so exciting All best".

Details of 'Dangerous'

Directed by Bhushan Patel, Dangerous' plot will narrate the story of exposed love and deep-hidden secrets. The plot will revolve around the life of a young entrepreneur, Aditya Dhanraj, whose character is played by Karan Singh Grover. The story will depict how his life changes when his wife, Dia is kidnapped and his ex-lover Neha, whose character will be played by Bipasha Basu, is given the responsibility to solve the case of Neha’s kidnapping. Dangerous' cast will also feature Sonali Raut, Suyyash Rai and Natasha Suri.

Bipasha Basu in 'Dangerous'

Recently, in an interview with PTI, Bipasha Basu opened up about working after a hiatus of five years. She was last seen in 2015's release Alone, in which she romanced Karan Singh Grover. In 2016, the duo tied the knot. While talking about the same, the 41-year-old actor said, "I am not an obsessive person, I don't need constant focus on me. To get constant adulation, be on set, polls, surveys. It's exhausting, getting a tick every time- from fashion polls, audiences, how many will you please? This wasn't a break for me. It was a part of my life which I enjoyed a lot," she concluded.

(With Inputs from PTI)

