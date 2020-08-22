Bipasha Basu On Being Called 'sexy' For Years, Says 'Too Many Double Standards Existed'

Bipasha Basu recently revealed how there were many stereotypes in the Bollywood industry when she had started working. The actor talked about how she was written about and how people felt she was different even when she was being her natural self. Bipasha recalled a time when she was always being referred to as sexy.

Bipasha Basu on being called sexy

Bipasha Basu in an interview with Pinkvilla revealed that there was a time when she was only called two things in every article, “dusky” and “sexy”. The actor recalled an old interview when the interviewer asked her “You are always refered to as sexy, how does that make you feel?”. Bipasha further revealed that the question was asked in a sad way and it was like the interviewer was apologetic that she is being called ‘sexy’.

The actor revealed in the interview with Pinkvilla that her answer to these questions used to be that she is very happy to be called sexy and that without sex appeal, the person is not attractive. Bipasha further added that she would instead ask them to call her sexy and not feel apologetic about it.

Bipasha Basu in the interview further revealed that at that time, there were many double standards and stereotypes to break. The actor added that because of the stereotypes and double standards, whatever she did, seemed to be different. She added that for her, it was just the most natural way of being.

Bipasha Basu's career

Bipasha Basu started her film career in early 2000. The actor made her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the film Ajnabee in 2001. She even won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Basu went on to do many films after that and is well known for movies like Raaz, Jism, Chehraa, No Entry and Humshakals. The actor took a hiatus in 2016 and did not appear on the big or small screens. However, in 2020, she made a comeback with the web series, Dangerous. The series starred Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover and the show is available to watch on MX Player.

Bipasha Basu's Dangerous

The series also featured Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Nitin Arora, and Sonali Raut. The series follows the story of a businessman whose wife goes missing. The officer assigned to this case happens to be the businessman's ex-lover. Their history creates problems for the officer while working on the case.

