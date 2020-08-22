Bipasha Basu Recalls 'battling Finacial Woes' During Her Early Days In Mumbai As A Model

Bipasha Basu, who recently made her highly-anticipated comeback as an actor after a span of five years with MX Player's Dangerous, opened up about her struggles in Mumbai before becoming a leading actor. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bipasha spoke about battling financial woes during her early days in Mumbai as a model. The Bengali beauty revealed how she used to live with an 'old aunty' and sleep on a charpaai as she took a stroll down the memory lane.

Bipasha Basu recalls modelling days in Mumbai

Bipasha has been one of the most sought-after leading ladies of Bollywood of her time. However, Basu has had her fair share of struggles before carving a niche in the Hindi film industry. Recently, during her interview with the online portal, the 41-year-old opened up about 'battling financial woes' and reminisced fond memories of her early days in Mumbai.

The Creature actor revealed that during her struggling days in Mumbai, as a model, she used to live with an 'old aunty' in Kalina East and reminisced how they used to have a having allotted time slots to use the Syntex water tank which they used to share. Elaborating more about the same, she also expressed how till date, she remembers the creaking noise of her room's ceiling fan. Basu also shared how, back in the days, she did not have a lavish bed and used to instead sleep on a 'charpaai'.

Meanwhile, along with marking her comeback as an actor after five years, Bipasha Basu also made her debut in the digital world with a bang. Basu was last seen sharing the silver screen with her then-beau and now-husband Karan Singh Grover in 2015's horror thriller, Alone. Now, the celebrity couple was recently seen sharing the screen space in MX Player's psychological crime thriller titled Dangerous.

The real-life husband and wife play the role of former lovers in this Bhushan Patel directorial. The web-show premiered on the over-the-top streaming platform on August 14, 2020, and received a thumbs up from the masses. Bipasha and Karan's sizzling chemistry in the crime thriller was massively lauded by netizens as many titled them an 'on-screen power couple'. Dangerous is now available to stream on MX Player for free.

