'Let The Truth Come Out': Bipasha Basu Says After SC Orders CBI Probe In Sushant Case

Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to share her thoughts following the Supreme Court verdict, on the plea filed by Rhea Chakraborty, allowing CBI investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on August 19. Bipasha Basu posted an Instagram story that read, "Let all speculations stop. Let the truth come out #CBIForSSR".

On June 14, Bipasha Basu took to Twitter to express her shock over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She also shared a note about mental health on her social media later, on the same day. She stressed the importance of mental health in the country and suggested that 'meditation should be taught as a compulsory subject to kids'.

Check out Bipasha Basu's post.

Shocking to hear about @itsSSR . RIPðŸ™ — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) June 14, 2020

Mental health is something that needs to be taken seriously in our country. The Society and families need to understand when one needs help and how to help them.Meditation should be taught as a compulsory subject to kids right from the age we start teaching them. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) June 14, 2020

Read | Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Runs Out Of Steam In First Response On SC's Nod To CBI For Sushant

Supreme Court's Verdict on Sushant's case

On August 19, the Supreme Court allowed the CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. This verdict was pronounced just minutes after the single-judge bench assembled. Justice Hrishikesh Roy held two hearings into Rhea's plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai before the verdict. The Apex court also turned down Maharashtra Government option of challenging the judgement and directed them to cooperate with CBI.

Read | Sushant Case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Directs CBI To Probe; Mumbai Police To Cooperate

ED Investigation

Currently, Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the financial angle in Sushant's case, has found inconsistencies in statements of Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea has been summoned by the ED twice and might have to go in for interrogation again. Her brother Showik Chakraborty has been summoned for questioning thrice and her business manager Shruti Modi was quizzed twice.

Read | Akshay Kumar Responds As SC Allows CBI Probe In Sushant Death Case; Hopes For The Truth

CBI to leave for Mumbai

According to Republic sources, the CBI SIT team is on standby and will leave for Mumbai once the detailed order comes in but the date for the same has not been finalised. On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found hanging in his Bandra apartment with no suicide note. After the investigation, the Mumbai police termed his death as 'suicide'.

Read | Kriti Sanon's Makes Appeal In first Response As SC Allows CBI Probe Into Sushant's Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.