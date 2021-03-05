Bipasha Basu Uploads 'sunkissed' Selfies; Fan Asks, 'Why So Pretty?'

Bipasha Basu, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives, shared a new post of herself on Instagram. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in her sunkissed pictures while making a pouting face.

Bipasha Basu's sunkissed look

Bipasha Basu, who is vacationing in the Maldives, keeps posting photos of her with husband Karan Singh Grover. The couple flew out to the Maldives to celebrate Bipasha's 39th birthday. Sharing a couple of pictures from her vacation, the All The Best actor shared how these were her sunkissed photos.

Fans react to Bipasha Basu's sunkissed look

Bipasha Basu's photos are loved by her fans. So they were quick to pour in their love for her recent pictures as well. The comment section was filled with fans' reaction as they left heart emojis on her post while most of the fans marvelled at the actress' beauty. One fan said that the actress is so beautiful that even the sun loves her. While another fan appreciated her natural look. One fan went as far as to say that the actress killed everyone with her beauty.

Bipasha Basu's photos of her Maldives vacation

Bipasha Basu's Instagram is filled with photos of her vacation in the Maldives. Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover can be seen enjoying the beautiful beaches of the Maldives, indulging in floating breakfast, cycling around the place and much more. Here are some of Bipasha Basu's photos from her Maldives vacation diary.

Bipasha Basu shares the trailer of Qubool Hai 2

Bipasha Basu recently showed support for her hubby Karan Singh Grover and shared the trailer for the upcoming show Qubool Hai 2. Qubool Hai 2 is a reboot of the popular 2012 show Qubool Hai. The show will once again feature Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead role as Asad and Zoya respectively. The show was quite loved by fans and they are waiting for the release of the show and to see the lead pair agan. The upcoming project is a web series and will be premiering on 12th March 2021.

