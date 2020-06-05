Black Mirror Quiz: How Big Of A Black Mirror Nerd Are You? Find Out

Black Mirror is one of the most mind-bending and surreal series ever made by Netflix. The show usually starts off with a piece of technology or an alternative life reality that seems wonderful at the start but ends up as impending doom for the characters. Every episode of this dystopian science- fiction show not only makes its viewers think but gasp at the possibility of what if any of the show's technology actually gets created but also makes them think about how much of the scenarios are already existing and taking place in the real world. Take a quiz to know how much you know about the series:

1. In the episode 'The National Anthem' which member of the Royal Family gets kidnapped?

The prince

The queen

The king

The princess

2. What does the device 'Grain' in the episode 'The Entire History of You' do?

Capture people's minds

Records everything that people can see

Capture people's sorrow

Track people's location

3. In the episode 'Fifteen Million Merits', what does Bing do with his 2nd ticket?

Give it to Abi

Throw it away

Use it

Threaten to kill himself with it

4. At the end of the episode 'Be Right Back', what does Martha do with Ash's clone?

Asks it to jump off a cliff

Switches it off

Keeps it away in the attic

Gives back to the company

5. Where is Victoria in the episode of 'White Bear'?

In a game for people's entertainment

Undergoing a punishment

In an amusement park

In virtual reality created for her to suffer

6. In the episode 'White Christmas' how long is Joe's artificial consciousness trapped for?

1000 years per minute

10000 years

20 hours per minute

76 human years

7. Which apps resemble a similar structure to 'Nose Dive'?

Instagram, Uber, Tinder and Zomato

Facebook

Snapchat

All of the above

8. What happens at the end of the episode 'San Junipero'?

Kelly and Yorkie reunite

Kelly and Yorkie do not reunite

Kelly deletes her consciousness

Yorkie deletes her consciousness

9. What does Colin try to make Stefan understand in 'Bandersnatch'?

Time is a construct and we are all controlled by someone/something

He must kill himself

Nothing matters

All of the above

10. Can you change Colin's mother dying in 'Bandersnatch'?

Yes

No

No option made as such

You can change it but it brings the game to an end

11. In 'Black Museum' what does Dr Peter Dawson's device do?

It can make the user experience other's pain

It can make the user experience other's pain with no consequences

It can make the user experience other's and pleasure

It can make the user experience other's pain and pleasure with no consequences

12. In 'Hang the DJ', what happens when Frank looks at his clock?

The time reduces

The time extends

Their time expires immediately

Their time extends indefinitely

13. What does the prime minister need to do in order to save the kidnapped person in 'The National Anthem'?

Commit treason

Kill a person

Commit an indecent act with an animal

Send bribe

14. At the end of 'Crocodile' do the police find the suspect?

No

Yes

Not sure

There is no suspect

15. What does Sara do at the end of 'Arkangel'?

Kill her mother

Talk to her mother

Destroy the Device

Kill herself

Black Mirror Quiz Answers

1. In the episode 'The National Anthem' which member of the Royal Family gets kidnapped?

Answer - The princess

2. What does the device 'Grain' in the episode 'The Entire History of You' do?

Answer - Records everything that people can see

3. In the episode 'Fifteen Million Merits', what does Bing do with his 2nd ticket?

Answer - Uses it

4. At the end of the episode 'Be Right Back', what does Martha do with Ash's clone?

Answer - Keeps it away in the attic

5. Where is Victoria in the episode of 'White Bear'?

Answer - In virtual reality created for her to suffer

6. In the episode 'White Christmas' how long is Joe's artificial consciousness trapped for?

Answer - 1000 years per minute

7. Which apps resemble a similar structure to 'Nose Dive'?

Answer - All of the above

8. What happens at the end of the episode 'San Junipero'?

Answer - Kelly and Yorkie reunite

9. What does Colin try to make Stefan understand in 'Bandersnatch'?

Answer - All of the above

10. Can you change Colin's mother dying in 'Bandersnatch'?

Answer - You can change it but it brings the game to an end

12. . In 'Hang the DJ', what happens when Frank looks at his clock?

Answer - The time reduces

13. What does the prime minister need to do in order to save the kidnapped person in 'The National Anthem'?

Answer - Commit an indecent act with an animal

14. At the end of 'Crocodile' do the police find the suspect?

Answer - Yes

15. What does Sara do at the end of 'Arkangel'?

Answer - Kill her mother

