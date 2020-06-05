Black Mirror Quiz: How Big Of A Black Mirror Nerd Are You? Find Out

Quick links:
Black Mirror is one of the most mind-bending and surreal series ever made by Netflix. The show usually starts off with a piece of technology or an alternative life reality that seems wonderful at the start but ends up as impending doom for the characters. Every episode of this dystopian science- fiction show not only makes its viewers think but gasp at the possibility of what if any of the show's technology actually gets created but also makes them think about how much of the scenarios are already existing and taking place in the real world. Take a quiz to know how much you know about the series:
Also Read | 'Black Mirror' season 6 ad shows people living in a situation 'mirroring' show's reality
1. In the episode 'The National Anthem' which member of the Royal Family gets kidnapped?
2. What does the device 'Grain' in the episode 'The Entire History of You' do?
3. In the episode 'Fifteen Million Merits', what does Bing do with his 2nd ticket?
Also Read | Viral video of robot dog managing herd of sleep reminds users of Netflix's 'Black Mirror'
4. At the end of the episode 'Be Right Back', what does Martha do with Ash's clone?
5. Where is Victoria in the episode of 'White Bear'?
6. In the episode 'White Christmas' how long is Joe's artificial consciousness trapped for?
7. Which apps resemble a similar structure to 'Nose Dive'?
Also Read | Charlie Brooker steps back from dystopian series ‘Black Mirror’ due to coronavirus
8. What happens at the end of the episode 'San Junipero'?
9. What does Colin try to make Stefan understand in 'Bandersnatch'?
10. Can you change Colin's mother dying in 'Bandersnatch'?
11. In 'Black Museum' what does Dr Peter Dawson's device do?
12. In 'Hang the DJ', what happens when Frank looks at his clock?
13. What does the prime minister need to do in order to save the kidnapped person in 'The National Anthem'?
14. At the end of 'Crocodile' do the police find the suspect?
15. What does Sara do at the end of 'Arkangel'?
1. In the episode 'The National Anthem' which member of the Royal Family gets kidnapped?
Answer - The princess
2. What does the device 'Grain' in the episode 'The Entire History of You' do?
Answer - Records everything that people can see
3. In the episode 'Fifteen Million Merits', what does Bing do with his 2nd ticket?
Answer - Uses it
4. At the end of the episode 'Be Right Back', what does Martha do with Ash's clone?
Answer - Keeps it away in the attic
5. Where is Victoria in the episode of 'White Bear'?
Answer - In virtual reality created for her to suffer
6. In the episode 'White Christmas' how long is Joe's artificial consciousness trapped for?
Answer - 1000 years per minute
7. Which apps resemble a similar structure to 'Nose Dive'?
Answer - All of the above
8. What happens at the end of the episode 'San Junipero'?
Answer - Kelly and Yorkie reunite
9. What does Colin try to make Stefan understand in 'Bandersnatch'?
Answer - All of the above
10. Can you change Colin's mother dying in 'Bandersnatch'?
Answer - You can change it but it brings the game to an end
12. . In 'Hang the DJ', what happens when Frank looks at his clock?
Answer - The time reduces
13. What does the prime minister need to do in order to save the kidnapped person in 'The National Anthem'?
Answer - Commit an indecent act with an animal
14. At the end of 'Crocodile' do the police find the suspect?
Answer - Yes
15. What does Sara do at the end of 'Arkangel'?
Answer - Kill her mother
Also read | Taylor Swift's Quiz: Find out if you're a true Swiftie with our trivia quiz!
Promo pic Courtesy: Black Mirror's Instagram
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.