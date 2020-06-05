Last Updated:

Black Mirror Quiz: How Big Of A Black Mirror Nerd Are You? Find Out

Black Mirror is one of the best science fiction series ever made. Take this quiz and check how much you know about this dystopian show on Netflix.

Black Mirror

Black Mirror is one of the most mind-bending and surreal series ever made by Netflix. The show usually starts off with a piece of technology or an alternative life reality that seems wonderful at the start but ends up as impending doom for the characters. Every episode of this dystopian science- fiction show not only makes its viewers think but gasp at the possibility of what if any of the show's technology actually gets created but also makes them think about how much of the scenarios are already existing and taking place in the real world. Take a quiz to know how much you know about the series: 

1. In the episode 'The National Anthem' which member of the Royal Family gets kidnapped?

  • The prince 
  • The queen 
  • The king 
  • The princess

2. What does the device 'Grain' in the episode 'The Entire History of You' do? 

  • Capture people's minds 
  • Records everything that people can see 
  • Capture people's sorrow 
  • Track people's location  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. In the episode 'Fifteen Million Merits', what does Bing do with his 2nd ticket?

  • Give it to Abi 
  • Throw it away 
  • Use it 
  • Threaten to kill himself with it 

4. At the end of the episode 'Be Right Back', what does Martha do with Ash's clone?

  • Asks it to jump off a cliff
  • Switches it off
  • Keeps it away in the attic
  • Gives back to the company 

5. Where is Victoria in the episode of 'White Bear'?

  • In a game for people's entertainment 
  • Undergoing a punishment 
  • In an amusement park 
  • In virtual reality created for her to suffer 

6. In the episode 'White Christmas' how long is Joe's artificial consciousness trapped for? 

  • 1000 years per minute 
  • 10000 years 
  • 20 hours per minute 
  • 76 human years 

7. Which apps resemble a similar structure to 'Nose Dive'? 

  • Instagram, Uber, Tinder and Zomato
  • Facebook 
  • Snapchat 
  • All of the above   

8. What happens at the end of the episode 'San Junipero'

  •  Kelly and Yorkie reunite
  •  Kelly and Yorkie do not reunite
  • Kelly deletes her consciousness 
  • Yorkie deletes her consciousness 

9. What does Colin try to make Stefan understand in 'Bandersnatch'?

  • Time is a construct and we are all controlled by someone/something 
  • He must kill himself
  • Nothing matters 
  • All of the above

10. Can you change Colin's mother dying in 'Bandersnatch'

  • Yes 
  • No 
  • No option made as such 
  • You can change it but it brings the game to an end
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

11. In 'Black Museum' what does Dr Peter Dawson's device do? 

  • It can make the user experience other's pain 
  •  It can make the user experience other's pain with no consequences 
  • It can make the user experience other's and pleasure 
  • It can make the user experience other's pain and pleasure with no consequences
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

12. In 'Hang the DJ', what happens when Frank looks at his clock?

  • The time reduces 
  • The time extends 
  • Their time expires immediately 
  • Their time extends indefinitely 

13. What does the prime minister need to do in order to save the kidnapped person in 'The National Anthem'?

  • Commit treason
  • Kill a person
  • Commit an indecent act with an animal 
  • Send bribe 

14. At the end of 'Crocodile' do the police find the suspect? 

  • No 
  • Yes 
  • Not sure 
  • There is no suspect

15. What does Sara do at the end of 'Arkangel'?

  • Kill her mother 
  • Talk to her mother 
  • Destroy the Device 
  • Kill herself 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Black Mirror Quiz Answers 

Answer - The princess

Answer - Records everything that people can see 

Answer - Uses it 

Answer - Keeps it away in the attic

Answer - In virtual reality created for her to suffer

Answer - 1000 years per minute 

Answer - All of the above 

Answer -  Kelly and Yorkie reunite

Answer - All of the above 

Answer - You can change it but it brings the game to an end

Answer - The time reduces 

Answer - Commit an indecent act with an animal 

Answer - Yes 

Answer - Kill her mother 

