BMC Officials To Conduct Antibodies Test On Amitabh Bachchan's Staff

On July 11, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The actors were admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. Further, Abhishek Bachchan’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aradhya Bachchan also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. According to a recent report, all the staff members who worked at the Bachchan household will undergo an antibodies test to find out how the family contracted the virus.

As per reports, the antibodies test will be carried out by BMC officials. This test will help the officials to find out if any of the staff members were carriers of the Covid-19 virus or if they tested positive for the virus in the past. Further, the whereabouts of the family in the past few days will also be traced.

According to an earlier report, Amitabh Bachchan’s staff had been tested for the Covid-19 virus after the veteran actor and his son were tested positive for the virus. According to the report, 26 out of 30 staff members tested negative for Coronavirus. However, in order to ensure safety, a second round of Covid-19 tests will be conducted for Amitabh Bachchan’s staff members. While Jalsa and nearby bungalows like Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa were sealed by BMC officials, Amitabh Bachchan’s staff members were also segregated.

Amitabh Bachchan's health update:

As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan's health is currently stable. Further, his condition is said to be improving. The actor is also responding well to treatment.

Bachchan family's health update:

On Sunday, celebrated Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhya Bachchan were tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Although their initial test results were negative, another report confirmed positive results. Actor Abhishek Bachchan confirmed positive test results of his wife and daughter in a tweet shared yesterday. Further, Abhishek Bachchan also mentioned that his wife and daughter would self-quarantine themselves at home. Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan tested negative for Coronavirus. As per reports, Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda have also tested negative.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter:

The Shahenshah actor, Amitabh Bachchan has been quite active on social media. The actor has been sharing health updates ever since he was admitted to Nanavati hospital. Further, he also expressed gratitude to the hospital staff and his well-wishers. You can check out some of his Tweets here:

T 3593 -

प्रार्थनाओं, सद भावनाओं की मूसलाधार बारिश ने

स्नेह रूपी बंधन का बांध तोड़ दिया है ;

बह गया, तर कर दिया मुझे इस अपार प्यार ने,

मेरे एकाकी पन के अंधेरे को जो तुमने,

प्रज्वलित कर दिया है

व्यक्तिगत आभार मैं व्यक्त न कर पाउँगा ,

बस शीश झुकाके नत मस्तक हूँ मैं 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2020

T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..🙏

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

T 3591 - ... to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love ..❤️



वो सब जिन्होंने अपनी प्रार्थनाएँ अभिषेक, ऐश्वर्या आराध्या और मुझे , व्यक्त की हैं , मेरा हृदय पूर्वक आभार 🌹 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Promo Image Source: Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

