Ashram Web Series: Cast Features Bobby Deol In The Lead, Read Details

Ashram is a web series starring actor Bobby Deol that recently released on the OTT platform MX Player on August 28, 2020. The show stars Bobby Deol in the lead role as a self-proclaimed Godman Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala. The web series is a dark crime drama web series that is set in the fictional city of Kashipur. Alongside Bobby Deol, the cast of Ashram also features Aaditi Pohankar, Anupriya Goenka, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumaar, and many more. Here is a look at the main cast of Bobby Deol's new web series, Ashram.

Ashram web series cast

Also Read | Sunny Leone Says 'see You All In College Next Year' As Her Name Appears On A Merit List

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol plays the lead role of Godman Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala in Ashram. Baba Nirala is a popular religious figure in the city of Kashipur and he has a strong grip on the poorer citizens of the city. However, people start to notice that there is something dark about Baba Nirala's Ashram after a skeleton is found in the woods next to the city.

Chandan Roy Sanyal

Also Read | Shekhar Suman Slams Rhea's 'manicured' Interview, Questions Maligning Of Sushant's Family

Chandan Roy Sanyal plays the role of Bhopa in the show. Chandan Roy Sanyal is a respected actor who has featured in numerous Hindi and Bengali movies. The actor last featured in the 2020 Bengali movie Rawkto Rawhoshyo.

Aditi Sudhir Pohankar

Aditi Sudhir Pohankar plays the main female lead in Ashram. She features in the role of Pammi, a lower caste girl who is enamored by the Godman after he rescues her and brings her to his Ashram. Aditi Pohankar last starred in the Netflix web series She.

Darshan Kumaar

Also Read | Rhea & Showik Grilled Separately By CBI In Sushant Probe; Pithani At HQ With 4 Unknowns

Darshan Kumaar featured in the role of Ujagar Singh in Ashram. Darshan Kumaar is a popular TV actor who has also worked as a prominent supporting actor in the Bollywood film industry. He will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming movie Toofan.

Adhyayan Suman

In Ashram, Adhyayan Suman plays the role of Tinka Singh. Adhyayan is a popular singer and actor who has worked in multiple popular movies. He last starred in Ishq Click back in 2016.

Anupriya Goenka

Anupriya Goenka featured as Dr. Natasha in Ashram. She has played important roles in Hindi and Telugu films. She has featured in some of the highest-grossing Hindi movies like War, Padmaavat, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty's Document Checklist For CBI Grilling In Sushant Case Accessed; List Here

[Promo from Bobby Deol Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.