Janhvi Kapoor's 'Ghost Stories', Other Bollywood Actors Who Worked In Thriller Shows

Janhvi Kapoor is currently just a couple of films old in the film industry and despite that, she has garnered a huge fan following. Her Ghost Stories on Netflix especially was something that the audience liked very much. Over the years, several actors have worked in some good web series that have had a really strong storyline and the capability to keep the viewer engaged in the narrative. Various Bollywood actors too have seen this trend and begun working in web series. Hence, here are a few horror shows on OTT platforms in which Bollywood actors have worked.

Bollywood actors who have worked in thriller series

Also Read | 'Gunjan Saxena' Release Date: When Is The Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Releasing On Netflix?

Ghost Stories

Ghost Stories is an anthology horror film and has four short stories in it. The same team that won people’s hearts with Lust Stories came together once again for Ghost Stories. Fans of the directors and actors were extremely excited to see such an amazing list of actors take part. The stories were short; however, they had several moments of pure suspense and jump scares that would keep the viewer on the edge of the seat. Janhvi Kapoor’s bit was a good one and the actor managed to do well in her short story.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Feels Her Sister Khushi Kapoor Should Be An Actor; Here's Why

Parchhayee

Parchhayee is a 12-episode series consisting of tales written by Ruskin Bond. The stories are bone-chilling and often cause the viewer to be extra cautious of what is happening on the screen. The series is set in the hilly regions and this provides an amazing backdrop for the narrative. The series raises the question of, do places have emotions too? The series keeps the viewer engaged from the start and through all 12 episodes, the series tries to highlight all the famous and the scariest ghost stories written by the author.

Also Read | 'Hope We Make You Proud Ma'am': Janhvi Kapoor Tells Former IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena'

Typewriter

Typewriter is a story of young ghost hunters who are fascinated by the concept of ghost and ghost sightings. In their quest to find an actual ghost or spirit, they come across what seems to be a haunted house and an old book. While young minds work their way through the secrets of the place. a family moves in and thus takes over the house. However, the hunters are eager to unravel the secrets of the house and thus create a thrilling journey filled with several jump scare moments on screen. The series has five episodes and is exclusively available on Netflix.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan Look Elegant In Gorgeous White Gowns; See Pictures

Bhram

Bhram features actor Kalki Koechlin and is a psychological thriller with moments of pure horror and spine chilling sequences. The story deals with the protagonist who is suffering from the post-traumatic stress disorder. However, she travels to all sorts of extremes in an attempt to uncover certain truths. Her twisted path fuels her ambition and desire to go ahead and search for secrets. However, things start to change for her rapidly and begin getting out of control as well. This series has five episodes and can be streamed on Zee5.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.