Bollywood Cameos: Shahid Kapoor In 'Taal' & Other Forgotten Cameos Of Hindi Cinema

There have been many memorable cameos in Bollywood history. However, there are some Bollywood cameos that viewers have found hard to recognise. Shahid Kapoor's cameo appearance in Taal is one such cameo appearance that went unnoticed. Here are some of the blink and miss performances of some of the popular Bollywood celebrities that you may have missed:

Bollywood cameos that are a must-watch

Shahid Kapoor in 'Taal' and 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'

Shahid Kapoor's appearance in Taal created quite some buzz upon its release. Shahid Kapoor made a cameo appearance as a background dancer in the song titled Kahin Aag Lage. He has also made a cameo appearance as a dancer in the critically acclaimed movie titled Dil To Pagal Hai.

Young Shahid Kapur made an appearance as a dancer as part of Shaimak Davar's troupe in Taal & Dil To Pagal Hai.@EastFMKenya #Silsile pic.twitter.com/GsWXfmplPQ — Jasmine (@postjasmine) February 5, 2017

Anushka Sharma in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.'

Anushka Sharma made her debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which released in 2008. However, the actor has made an appearance prior to that -- in Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The film had a picture of Sharma appearing in one of the sequences when Sanjay Dutt's character walks angrily through a hallway.

Vidya Balan in 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!'

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! features Imran Khan, Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The film also features Vidya Balan in a cameo role.

Aamir Khan in 'Pehla Nasha'

This film marked the debut of the popular director Ashutosh Gowariker. The 1993 film features Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The film also has Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance as himself along with Rahul Roy and Sudesh Berry. It also features other prominent actors including Saif Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla making a special appearance.

Kiran Rao in 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Many fans are unaware that Kiran Rao made a special appearance in Dil Chahta Hai as Deepa's friend. Deepa is a girl who is madly in love with Akash, but Akash doesn't reciprocate the same feelings.

Critically acclaimed director, Kiran Rao played a cameo in Dil Chahta Hai. Hit like if you didn’t know this! pic.twitter.com/G3lYHmLvHh — Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) October 23, 2015

Jatin-Lalit in 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander'

Jatin-Lalit is one of the most popular musical duos in India. They have composed several memorable 90s songs. They won numerous awards and accolades for their works in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. They made a special appearance in one of the sequences in the film that showcase a music competition.

Reena Dutta in 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, directed by Mansoor Khan, features Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil, and Alok Nath in lead roles. The 1988 musical romance film also features Reena Dutta. She features in the song, Papa Kehte Hain.

