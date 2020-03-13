Priyanka Chopra's Production House Purple Pebble Pictures Has Won These Awards; See List

Purple Pebble Pictures is a film production house whose founder is actor, singer, and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The company owner was reportedly inspired by the art of storytelling and she created the production house to provide a platform for great stories and to promote upcoming talent. The production house has received several awards and recognitions for its films. Here is the list of all.

Prestigious Awards won by Priyanka Chopra's production house:

Under the banner of Purple Pebble Pictures, the Marathi film Ventilator was released in the year 2016. The film has an ensembles cast of more than 100 actors and it was written and directed by Rajesh Mapuskar.The film received three awards at the 64th National Film Awards: Best Director for Mapuskar, Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing. The film was also nominated for Filmfare Marathi Award for Best Film.

Another film, Paani, was produced under the banner of Purple Pebble Pictures. The film was helmed by debut director Adinath Kothare and it went on to win the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation at the 66th National Film Awards. Another film that was produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas' production house that received a lot of recognition was The Sky is Pink. The movie was co-produced with RSVP movies and Roy Kapur Films. The film was directed by Shonali Bose. The film was critically acclaimed and received positive reviews. It received three Filmfare Awards nominations and Best Film (Critics), Best Actress for Priyanka Chopra, and Best Supporting Actress for Wasim.

The company owner Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for making new records and pushing her boundaries. She is known for her critically acclaimed films like Barfi, Mary Kom, and Fashion. As Priyanka is one of the leading stars, she made the big move to Hollywood for her new career. She soon made headlines as the first Indian to headline a US television show.

