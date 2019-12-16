Bollywood Films Where The Audience Mourned The Loss Of The Hero

Cinema is a gateway for audiences to witness a larger than life experience. Scriptwriters try many methods and story paths to create an engaging script to leave the audiences awestruck. While making movies, the films are divided into several genres such as romance, comedy, action and more. As the audience is growing and demanding more engaging stories; writers, directors and moviemakers are leaving behind the retrospect of movie-making.

Every generation in every forthcoming decade demands something different. Earlier superstars were the heroes who could do anything and still survive till the end. However, many moviemakers have brought out stories where the hero dies in the end but the audience loved and accepted such movies widely. Here is a list of some of many blockbuster movies where the hero dies in the end.

Devdas (1955/2002)

The movie Devdas has been presented and recreated twice by Indian filmmakers. The movie is about Dev and Paro's childhood friendship grows into strong love. But, due to many dramatic events in the movie, the two love birds get separated from each other and Devdas falls into the pit of self-destruction. This iconic romantic movie had Dilip Kumar and Suchitra Sen play Devdas and Paro in 1955. SRK and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reprised the characters again in 2002. The movie broke many hearts when Devdas dies in front of Paro's house yearning for her love.

Baazigar (1993)

Baazigar is the story of a child's revenge on an evil businessman owing to the misery caused by him to his parents. SRK plays the role of Ajay Sharma who becomes a cold-blooded murder planning to destroy a wealthy family. As the story unfolds, the viewers get to know the insights of SRK's character. In the end, Ajay dies after taking revenge for his father's death and mother's misery.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Bajirao Mastani is one of the most epic period dramas based on a romantic story of a Peshwa, who is a Maratha Brahmin and Mastani, who is half Muslim. The romance portrayed by the actors, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, created magic on the big screen. The director Sanjay Leela Bhansali knew exactly what the audiences wanted when he filmed the scene. He glorified the love and death of this royal couple, making it the most surreal deaths of Indian cinema.

