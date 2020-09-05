Bollywood Movies Based On Mumbai: Locales In Mumbai Popularised By Bollywood

Mumbai is like the headquarters of the Indian film industry and also has some of the iconic Bollywood locations. Walking on the streets, one is bound to come across a location which they have seen on their television screen. Here's a list of all those Mumbai locales popularised by Bollywood:

Marine Drive

Marine Drive is rightly called the Queen's Necklace. However, Bollywood has only added to its popularity. Many movie shoots have taken place here, if not an entire scene then at least a passing shot. In fact, like the Howrah bridge is to Kolkata, Marine Drive is to Mumbai. One might recognize this from movies like Wake Up Sid where Konkana Sen and Ranbir Kapoor hug each other, Fashion where Priyanka Chopra forlornly looks through the window at the Queen's necklace or even Guru where Mithun Chakraborty takes his long walks. Others include Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Deewar, Munnabhai MBBS and even Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na.

Dharavi

Dharavi is said to be Asia's largest slum but it is not popular for this reason alone. The Hollywood movie, Slumdog Millionaire was shot in the little dingy lanes of this place. Jamal, Salim and Latika's friendship bloomed while jumping and playing about Dharavi in the Danny Boyle directorial. Not only that, but Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy is also shot in this very location showing the journey of an aspirant rapper trying to make it big with his talent.

Asiatic Library

It might be a library in real life, but for the reel world, the Asiatic society doubles up as court. Almost every court scene in the movies are shot on these steps. Not just that, but the pretty Greek columns also make for a beautiful background to have in the movies. A list of Bollywood movies shot in Mumbai's popular library includes OK Jaanu, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Bombay and Dev.

Bandra Fort

Bandra Fort, also known as Castella de Aguada, is one of the tourist hotspots. But it has a special place in the movies as well. One might remember this place from Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na's Kabhi Kabhi Aditi song. It was also the usual hangout of Jai and Aditi's group. scenes from Dil Chata Hai has also been shot here as well as Wanted starring Salman Khan.

St Xavier's College

This college has one of the most beautiful British gothic architecture that is popular in many South Mumbai architecture. Built with black stones with white accents, it has also been popular among Bollywood movies. All the college scenes from the movie Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na was shot here including the song Kabhi Kabhi Aditi.

Gateway of India

This architecture is another gem of the city of Mumbai and is one of the most famous tourist spots. The beautiful Taj hotel also serves for a beautiful background. The most popular movie scene is from the song Jiya Dhadak Dhadak in Kalyug where the two lovers are romancing. Recently, Christopher Nolan's film, Tenet starring Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine has been shot here.

