Bollywood Quiz: Guess The Names Of These Yoga Poses Performed By Our B-town Yoginis

Yoga keeps the mind calm and keeps you healthy. Take this Bollywood quiz and guess the name of these yoga poses performed by our Bollywood divas.

Yoga is one of the best ways to stay fit and lead a healthy life. Out Bollywood celebrities are some of the few people who practice yoga regularly, to stay in shape and have an everlasting glow on their face. Yoga has a number of health benefits that can be reaped with regular practice.

While the names of some classic poses are known to all, there are a few difficult poses that leave people puzzled about their names. Take a quiz below and guess the name of the yoga pose, performed by our Bollywood divas, to know if you’re a true yogi.

Guess the name of the yoga pose performed by these divas

1) Guess this yoga pose performed by Jacqueline Fernandez

Hint- Split Pose

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

  • Hanumanasana
  • Anjaneyasana 
  • Sirisasana

2) Guess this yoga pose performed by Esha Gupta

Hint- Standing Forward Bend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

  • Uttasana
  • Bakasana
  • Balasana

3) Guess this yoga pose performed by Sonam Kapoor

Hint- Boat Pose

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

  • Navasana
  • Sirsasana
  • Matsyendrasana

4) Guess this yoga pose performed by Karishma Tanna

Hint- Headstand

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

  • Chakrasana
  • Sirshasana
  • Siddhasana

5) Guess this yoga pose performed by Malaika Arora

Hint- Fishes pose

Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram

  • Matsyendrasana
  • Prasarita Padottanasana
  • Shirshasana

6) Guess this yoga pose performed by Kareena Kapoor Khan

Hint- Upward facing plank

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

  • Purvottanasana
  • Uttasana
  • Prasarita Padottanasana

 

7) Guess this yoga pose performed by Esha Gupta 

Hint- Wide Leg forward bend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

  • Matsyendrasana
  • Uttasana
  • Prasarita Padottanasana

8) Guess this yoga pose performed by Malaika Arora

Hint- Sage Twist pose

Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram

  • Matsyendrasana
  • Uttasana
  • Marichyasana

9) Guess this yoga pose performed by Jacqueline Fernandez

Hint- Downward-Facing Dog

  • Adho mukha svanasana
  • Dandasana
  • Siddhasana

10) Guess the yoga pose performed by Kangana Ranaut

Hint- Bow pose

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

  • Dandasana
  • Siddhasana
  • Dhanurasana

Answers: 

  1. Guess this yoga pose performed by Jacqueline Fernandez- Hanumansana
  2. Guess this yoga pose performed by Esha Gupta- Uttasana
  3. Guess this yoga pose performed by Sonam Kapoor- Navasana
  4. Guess this yoga pose performed by Karishma Tanna- Shirshasana
  5. Guess this yoga pose performed by Malaika Arora- Matsyendrasana
  6. Guess this yoga pose performed by Kareena Kapoor Khan – Purvottanasana
  7. Guess this yoga pose performed by Esha Gupta- Prasarita Padottanasana
  8. Guess this yoga pose performed by Malaika Arora- Marichyasana
  9. Guess this yoga pose performed by Jacqueline Fernandez- Adho mukha svanasana
  10. Guess the yoga pose performed by Kangana Ranaut- Dhanurasana

