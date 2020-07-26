Bollywood Quiz: Guess The Names Of These Yoga Poses Performed By Our B-town Yoginis

Yoga is one of the best ways to stay fit and lead a healthy life. Out Bollywood celebrities are some of the few people who practice yoga regularly, to stay in shape and have an everlasting glow on their face. Yoga has a number of health benefits that can be reaped with regular practice.
While the names of some classic poses are known to all, there are a few difficult poses that leave people puzzled about their names. Take a quiz below and guess the name of the yoga pose, performed by our Bollywood divas, to know if you’re a true yogi.
1) Guess this yoga pose performed by Jacqueline Fernandez
Hint- Split Pose
2) Guess this yoga pose performed by Esha Gupta
Hint- Standing Forward Bend
3) Guess this yoga pose performed by Sonam Kapoor
Hint- Boat Pose
4) Guess this yoga pose performed by Karishma Tanna
Hint- Headstand
5) Guess this yoga pose performed by Malaika Arora
Hint- Fishes pose
6) Guess this yoga pose performed by Kareena Kapoor Khan
Hint- Upward facing plank
7) Guess this yoga pose performed by Esha Gupta
Hint- Wide Leg forward bend
8) Guess this yoga pose performed by Malaika Arora
Hint- Sage Twist pose
9) Guess this yoga pose performed by Jacqueline Fernandez
Hint- Downward-Facing Dog
10) Guess the yoga pose performed by Kangana Ranaut
Hint- Bow pose
