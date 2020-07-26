Bollywood Quiz: Guess The Names Of These Yoga Poses Performed By Our B-town Yoginis

Yoga is one of the best ways to stay fit and lead a healthy life. Out Bollywood celebrities are some of the few people who practice yoga regularly, to stay in shape and have an everlasting glow on their face. Yoga has a number of health benefits that can be reaped with regular practice.

While the names of some classic poses are known to all, there are a few difficult poses that leave people puzzled about their names. Take a quiz below and guess the name of the yoga pose, performed by our Bollywood divas, to know if you’re a true yogi.

Guess the name of the yoga pose performed by these divas

1) Guess this yoga pose performed by Jacqueline Fernandez

Hint- Split Pose

Hanumanasana

Anjaneyasana

Sirisasana

2) Guess this yoga pose performed by Esha Gupta

Hint- Standing Forward Bend

Uttasana

Bakasana

Balasana

3) Guess this yoga pose performed by Sonam Kapoor

Hint- Boat Pose

Navasana

Sirsasana

Matsyendrasana

4) Guess this yoga pose performed by Karishma Tanna

Hint- Headstand

Chakrasana

Sirshasana

Siddhasana

5) Guess this yoga pose performed by Malaika Arora

Hint- Fishes pose

Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram

Matsyendrasana

Prasarita Padottanasana

Shirshasana

6) Guess this yoga pose performed by Kareena Kapoor Khan

Hint- Upward facing plank

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Purvottanasana

Uttasana

Prasarita Padottanasana

7) Guess this yoga pose performed by Esha Gupta

Hint- Wide Leg forward bend

Matsyendrasana

Uttasana

Prasarita Padottanasana

8) Guess this yoga pose performed by Malaika Arora

Hint- Sage Twist pose

Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram:

Matsyendrasana

Uttasana

Marichyasana

9) Guess this yoga pose performed by Jacqueline Fernandez

Hint- Downward-Facing Dog

Adho mukha svanasana

Dandasana

Siddhasana

10) Guess the yoga pose performed by Kangana Ranaut

Hint- Bow pose

Dandasana

Siddhasana

Dhanurasana

Answers:

Guess this yoga pose performed by Jacqueline Fernandez- Hanumansana Guess this yoga pose performed by Esha Gupta- Uttasana Guess this yoga pose performed by Sonam Kapoor- Navasana Guess this yoga pose performed by Karishma Tanna- Shirshasana Guess this yoga pose performed by Malaika Arora- Matsyendrasana Guess this yoga pose performed by Kareena Kapoor Khan – Purvottanasana Guess this yoga pose performed by Esha Gupta- Prasarita Padottanasana Guess this yoga pose performed by Malaika Arora- Marichyasana Guess this yoga pose performed by Jacqueline Fernandez- Adho mukha svanasana Guess the yoga pose performed by Kangana Ranaut- Dhanurasana

