On Hug Day 2020, Boman Irani Reveals Fans Ask Him For A 'Jaadoo Ki Jhappi' Even Today

Boman Irani has evidently managed to capture the hearts of many fans with performances in a number of Hindi films. The actor made his debut back in 2003 with Munna Bhai M.B.B.S which went on to win a National Award for Best Popular Film in 2004. As the week of love is celebrated across the world ahead of Valentine's Day, actor Boman Irani has opened up about the importance of a 'Jaadoo Ki Jhappi'.

Also read: Theatre artists in Bollywood who made it big as comic artists; Boman Irani to Paresh Rawal

Boman Irani on 'Jaado Ki Jhappi'

Boman Irani was talking to a news daily on Hug Day 2020 where he was asked about the emotional connect with 'Jaadoo Ki Jhappi' and many of his fans. The phrase 'Jaadoo Ki Jhappi' was popularised by Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Boman Irani feels that the film changed the notions about hugs across the country. Boman believes that a lot of people find hugging very comfortable but Munna Bhai M.B.B.S gave them the 'Jaadoo Ki Jhappi' term which was then embraced by many. The actor went on to reveal that to this date, a lot more of his fans ask for a 'Jaadoo Ki Jhappi' instead of asking for a selfie or an autograph. Boman Irani expressed that this allows him to have a warmer connect in many ways with people.

Also read: Boman Irani to team up with Ranveer Singh to play his father in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Also read: Boman Irani's negative roles that were loved by the critics and audiences alike

Versatile actor Boman Irani was also asked to share his thoughts on embracing people affectionately. To this, the actor revealed that there is a reason why people hug traditionally just like they shake hands. According to him, the reason people hug is to bring hearts closer together, thumping to each other's beats. Boman Irani concluded saying that hugging a person is a beautiful feeling.

Also read: Nostalgia hits Boman Irani as his comedy film '3 Idiots' turns 10

Also read: Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi's films where they shared screen space & wooed audiences

Picture Courtesy - Boman Irani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.