Theatre Artists In Bollywood Who Made It Big As Comic Artists; Boman Irani To Paresh Rawal

Over the years, Bollywood has given us many talented actors. Some of these actors have also worked as theatre artists before entering Bollywood. When it comes to theatre acting, actors cannot take multiple takes in between the scene as compared to what happens while shooting movies. Take a look at some theatre artists in Bollywood.

ALSO READ | 'Tanhaji' To '83': Best Bollywood Biopic Movies To Watch In 2020

Theatre artists in Bollywood

Boman Irani

Before Boman Irani's role in Munnabhai MBBS, the actor used to be a theatre actor which also explains why Boman seamlessly fits into any character he portrays. He trained under Hansraj Siddhia from 1981 to 1983.

He was one of the main leads in the play I am not Bajirao which was one of his popular plays of all time. Apart from this, Boman Irani and the markers of the film 3 Idiots recently celebrated 10 years.

It was such a fun and a memorable experience working with some of Bollywood’s finest talents and I am so glad that I was part of this story. Today, we celebrate 10 years of 3 idiots.

Let us all relive this memory and tune in to @SonyMAX, tonight at 9 pm #10YrsOf3IdiotsWithMAX. pic.twitter.com/AqTwJb2YBL — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) December 25, 2019

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Says That The Bollywood Film Industry Needs A Transformation; Here's Why

Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal studied in Narsee Monjee College where he used to act in plays in many languages. Some of the most famous plays are Khelaiya, Dear Father, and Krishan vs Kanhaiya.

The actor is also known for his comic role in Hera Pheri as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte aka Babu Bhaiya. The actor also has an upcoming movie lined up for 2021, which is Hera Pheri 3.

Paresh Rawal trying to look like Jeff Goldblum is a very grown up gujrati uncle trying to be one with the kids look. pic.twitter.com/mdkP9uccdv — JHOOTH HAI (@SausageTangdi) October 10, 2019

ALSO READ | 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' To 'Gulabi Gang'; Here Are Bollywood Films With Female Gangsters

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher has many acclaimed roles, both in India and abroad. One of the plays he has worked on is Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, which is based on his own life and has countless screenings over the last decade. Speaking about his performance in Bollywood, he has won Filmfare awards for Best Comedian 5 times for movies like Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Kale and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

SCREENPLAY AND DIALOGUES writing UPDATE work on SUNDAY started at 1—25 PM for the financing of the film ‘Your last letter gave me a sense of paradise’.



DILIP TAHIL, ANUPAM KHER’S name in our list. pic.twitter.com/YboZs4Fysf — RAJAT BALASUBHRAMANIYAM CHOWDHURY (@RajatDallas88) January 12, 2020

ALSO READ | Baba Jackson Takes Over Bollywood With His Stellar Dance Moves On TikTok

Image Courtesy: Boman Irani Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.