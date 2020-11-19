Boman Irani Shares Pic With His Mom On Her 94th B'day, Says 'You've Inspired A Generation'

Bollywood actor Boman Irani shared a picture with his mother on Instagram on her birthday. Boman Irani's mother turned 94 years old on November 18. Sharing a heart-warming picture with his mother, Boman also wrote a short note for his mother. The 3 Idiots actor often shares pictures with his mother on social media, penning long notes for her in the caption. Check out Boman Irani's recent Instagram post below.

Boman Irani's Instagram post for his mother

Boman Irani was dressed in a crisp blue shirt while his mother sat on a chair and admiringly held his chin. Along with the picture, he wrote, “You’re 94 Ma! You have inspired a generation and more”(sic). He also wrote that his mother’s sense of humour has chased away every blue moment in his family’s blessed life. He added that he was never allowed to miss on anything in life that he desired for. He ended his sweet note with a modified quote by boxer Ali, “You are the Greatest, Mother Irani”(sic).

Boman Irani's followers on Instagram and some of his celebrity friends from the industry joined the actor in wishing his mother on her birthday. Amongst the celebrity friends who wished the actor's mother on her birthday were Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Darshan Kumar, Kunal Viijayakar and Mouni Roy. Some of Boman Irani's fans sent virtual love and wishes to his mother by commenting under his picture.

On the work front, Boma Irani will be seen in the upcoming sports drama 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the upcoming film includes an ensemble cast of actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harry Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Boman Irani. The film is based on real-life events of the World Cup match which was held in 1983. The film is expected to release in December this year.

